Reopening date of Perth’s Tay Street announced after 25 months of roadworks

Tay Street in Perth is set to reopen after 25 months of roadworks.

Scottish Water has completed its installation of a new “super sewer” between the railway bridge and Ice Factory.

The road will fully reopen to traffic on June 20, with temporary traffic lights in place from Monday June 16.

The city-centre street closed in May 2023 for the pipeline project.

Perth’s Tay Street to reopen in three phases

Resurfacing work on the carriageway is under way and is expected to take three weeks to complete.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “Phase one will restore the carriageway between the rail bridge to the north entrance of the South Inch car park.

“Access to the South Inch car park will continue to be through its south entrance, via Friarton Road and Shore Road, as with the arrangements currently in place.

“Phase two starts on June 11.

“Shore Road will be closed between the north entrance to the car park, north of the access road to Edinburgh Road that runs between the South Inch and Perth Prison.

“Access to the South Inch car park will be from the north junction (Tay Street/Shore Road/Marshall Place).

“There will be no access from Friarton Road.

“Phase three of the resurfacing works will cover the stretch of road from the access road to Edinburgh Road to the Ice Factory.

“Temporary traffic lights will be in place to control traffic.

“This work is expected to start on June 16 and will last for three days.”