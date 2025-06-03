Reopening date of Perth’s Tay Street announced after 25 months of roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Reopening date of Perth’s Tay Street announced after 25 months of roadworks

Tay Street will fully reopen to traffic this month after Scottish Water completes its sewage project.

By Lucy Scarlett
Drone image of Scottish Water's sewer upgrade project in Tay Street, Perth.
Scottish Water carried out the multimillion-pound sewer upgrade. Image: Scottish Water

Tay Street in Perth is set to reopen after 25 months of roadworks.

Scottish Water has completed its installation of a new “super sewer” between the railway bridge and Ice Factory.

The road will fully reopen to traffic on June 20, with temporary traffic lights in place from Monday June 16.

The city-centre street closed in May 2023 for the pipeline project.

Perth’s Tay Street to reopen in three phases

Resurfacing work on the carriageway is under way and is expected to take three weeks to complete.

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “Phase one will restore the carriageway between the rail bridge to the north entrance of the South Inch car park.

“Access to the South Inch car park will continue to be through its south entrance, via Friarton Road and Shore Road, as with the arrangements currently in place.

“Phase two starts on June 11.

“Shore Road will be closed between the north entrance to the car park, north of the access road to Edinburgh Road that runs between the South Inch and Perth Prison.

Roadworks in Tay Street, Perth
The roadworks have been in place for more than two years. Image: Paul Milligan

“Access to the South Inch car park will be from the north junction (Tay Street/Shore Road/Marshall Place).

“There will be no access from Friarton Road.

“Phase three of the resurfacing works will cover the stretch of road from the access road to Edinburgh Road to the Ice Factory.

“Temporary traffic lights will be in place to control traffic.

“This work is expected to start on June 16 and will last for three days.”

More from News

Dundee bus station
Dundee bus station toilets closed indefinitely due to 'repeated and severe vandalism'
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper. Image: Shutterstock.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee snubbed by home secretary as immigration changes hit university
Edinburgh High Court sign
Fife chip shop worker befriended woman then tried to rape her
Bannockburn Visitor Centre
Stirling golf driving range plan refused after last-gasp appeal
Megan Holland-Sproul on Bank Street in Dundee
Dundee woman 'forced to park further away from home' under new council permit scheme
The Dreadnought Hotel in Callander.
Historic Callander hotel to reopen under new ownership
Inside a wrecked vehicle on Longfield Drive, Whitfield, Dundee.
Police in Dundee guard car overnight after ‘masked men’ torch vehicle in street
Rachel Bywater.
Aberfeldy dad's tribute to 'incredible' daughter, 20, as family bid to raise awareness of…
A Starbucks drive-thru
Dalgety Bay Starbucks drive-thru plans approved
Harness racing in Serbia.
Plan for controversial Bannockburn trotting track blocked by Scottish Government

Conversation