Home News

Major new housing development planned for Cardenden

The proposals will be revealed at two public meetings in Cardenden.

By Claire Warrender
The site of the proposed Cardenden housing development
The site of the proposed Cardenden housing development. Image: Fife Planning Portal

A major new housing development could be in the pipeline for Cardenden.

Glasgow-based Miller Homes has submitted a proposal of application notice (PAN) for a site to the west of North Dundonald Farm.

It is described as being for a residential development, including commercial.

Access roads, landscaping and open space are also planned.

Further details are not yet available, although previous plans for the same site included more than 230 homes.

The land borders the Dundonald Institute and Moorside Park football ground.

And it continues along behind houses on Bluebell Gardens.

A PAN outlines a developer’s plans for community engagement ahead of the submission of a planning application.

However, it does not contain full details of the proposed development.

Public exhibitions to discuss Cardenden housing plans

Miller Homes has organised two public exhibitions in Cardenden to tell people about their plans.

Both will be held at Bowhill Community Centre on Station Road.

The first is on June 25 from 3pm to 7pm.

And the second is on August 20 from 3pm to 7pm.

Bowhill Community Centre, which will host a public meeting about a major Cardenden housing development
An exhibition on the proposed Cardenden housing development will take place at Bowhill Community Centre. Image: Google.

A full planning application for the Cardenden housing development will likely be submitted in the following months.

Bracken Lea Homes and Barratt East Scotland have twice submitted plans for housing on the same site.

In 2008, they proposed 173 houses and 48 flats.

Then, four years later, they applied for 173 houses and 66 flats.

However, both applications were later withdrawn.

Details of the latest Cardenden housing development PAN can be found here.

Conversation