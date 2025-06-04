EXCLUSIVE: Furious Raac homeowners in Dundee told to expect council bill as work begins without consultation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Furious Raac homeowners in Dundee told to expect council bill as work begins without consultation

The local authority started a pilot scheme on flats including private owners, telling them they would receive an invoice with a cost at a later date.

Arlene Jeffrey at the flat in Cart Place. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Sean O'Neil

Raac homeowners in Dundee have been told to expect a repair bill after the council started work on their flats without consultation.

Residents in a block of flats in Cart Place received a letter on Thursday from Dundee City Council informing them that work would begin on the communal stairwell in their building.

On Tuesday morning, construction workers turned up at the Menzieshill building to begin one aspect of the £500k Raac pilot scheme approved by council last month.

The local authority said in April that the remedial works would be carried out on Raac roofs in void council properties in the city.

However, the Cart Place property is home to six private owners and two council tenants.

Workers on site at Cart Place despite lack of notice. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

Furious residents now fear they will be left footing thousands on a bill for work they didn’t ask for.

They also believe the council’s fix to be a short-term solution as it does not remove the Raac but instead covers and supports it.

The letter from the local authority, seen by The Courier, says owners will be invoiced at a later date.

It states: “Owners will soon receive an estimate of the costs.

“Once the project is complete and the final accounts are agreed, owners will receive a finalised invoice.”

The letter then states that council tenants will not be charged.

‘We’re going to get billed thousands for it?’

Arlene Jeffrey inherited one of the flats from her mum who died on Christmas Day last year.

She is terrified her family will now be left with a hefty bill for work they were never consulted on.

“My mum’s passed away so we’re left with this,” said Arlene.

“It’s quite stressful.”

Arlene Jeffrey outside the block of flats on Cart Place. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Arlene told The Courier that the first notification they had that their building was part of the pilot scheme was when the letter from Dundee City Council arrived on Thursday.

“It’s not even an addressed letter, it’s just a leaflet shoved through the door,” says Arlene.

“That’s all we’ve had. We’ve had no consultation at all and that’s them putting up the scaffolding.

“And to put a spanner in the works, they’re not even removing the Raac. They’re masking it over, hiding it.

“So when it comes to trying to sell the house, we still can’t sell it because it still contains Raac.

“So it’s defeating the purpose.

“They’re not removing the Raac and we’re going to get billed thousands for it?

“It’s not right.”

As part of our Trapped By Raac campaign, The Courier is asking people to sign this petition to help give homeowners a voice.

‘It’s just a joke’

A second homeowner from the block of flats, who wished to remain anonymous, shared Arlene’s concerns.

They told The Courier on Tuesday: “They’re up here and they’re about to do things and we just got a letter on Thursday.

“There’s no names on it [the letter] or nothing, just put through the door, no costs on it or anything, so we don’t know how much we’ll have to pay.”

Workers erecting scaffolding on the block of flats at Cart Place. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

They added: “To get that through the door, it’s just a joke.

“It was crumpled up and put through the letter box.

“And we’re going to get billed for that?”

The homeowners fear that if the pilot scheme fails not only will they be left paying for that but also the long-term fix that the roof will need.

The work in Cart Place is expected to last around 10 weeks.

In the letter, Dundee City Council apologises for the lack of notice given to homeowners, saying an opening had arose in the contractor’s schedule.

“Due to the urgent nature of the works, we thought it prudent to commence the works earlier than anticipated,” it said.

The £500k pilot scheme was first mooted last year before being put out to tender months ago.

What did Dundee City Council say?

When contacted by The Courier, Dundee City Council did not deny that homeowners will be asked to pay for the repairs.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “As part of a tender approved by councillors in public last month, the Raac in communal areas of five properties in Menzieshill, which are currently in a poor condition, will have their redundant roof-mounted water tanks decommissioned and the Raac permanently remediated.

“The council has contacted occupants about this and will discuss any issues with them directly if they get in touch with officers.

“Where properties are fully privately owned responsibility for maintenance lies with owners.”

