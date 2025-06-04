Carnoustie man fights on in static caravan battle after admitting bid to block council removal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Carnoustie man fights on in static caravan battle after admitting bid to block council removal

Tony Lindsay attempted to block Angus Council's efforts to remove the former Airbnb mobile home from his garden on Monday.

By Graham Brown
Tony Lindsay's static caravan is transported from Ireland Street on Monday. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Tony Lindsay's static caravan is transported from Ireland Street on Monday. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Carnoustie man now facing a council bill for the removal of an unlawful static caravan from his garden is vowing to continue his two-year planning fight.

On Monday, Angus Council took direct action to clear the one-time Airbnb holiday home in Ireland Street.

It has been at the centre of a lengthy planning tussle which ended in potential disaster last month.

Mr Lindsay’s garden borders the main east coast rail line.

He knocked down part of a concrete wall while trying to bring the caravan back into the garden in breach of a council enforcement order.

Police and Network Rail at scene of Carnoustie rail line wall collapse.
Police and Network Rail engineers at the scene of last month’s wall collapse. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Rail services between Dundee and Aberdeen were suspended for hours during the clear-up operation.

It had been hanging over the pavement at Ireland Street since May 22, until contractors arrived to move it on Monday morning.

Complaints led to removal of Carnoustie caravan

However, it involved a day-long operation during which Mr Lindsay, 50, admitted using his Tesla car to block the caravan in to prevent it being towed away.

He said he has been told he must foot the removal bill.

The mobile home is now in a storage yard.

“There was a bundle of complaints from neighbours, then roads got involved,” he said.

“Roads were very good, they were patient with me. But they said it was obstructing the pavement.

“They gave me a date to remove it on my own, or they would remove it at cost to me.

“Yesterday (Monday) was D-Day.

“I was trying my best to move it on my own. Two feet was all I had left to go.”

He added: “There was a bit of a protest from me because I parked my car in front of it.

Car parked in front of Carnoustie caravan in enforcement row
Mr Lindsay admitted initially blocking access to the site with his car. Image: Supplied

“They then said they would tow the car, which could have damaged it because it is electric.

“I was weighing up my options – my car or the caravan.”

Owner says he will appeal if new application is refused

He continued: “I’m still overwhelmed by the whole situation. It stinks of abuse of power against the little guy.”

He added: “I don’t know where the money is going to come from. I told them I can’t afford it being removed.”

Mr Lindsay lodged an application for a certificate of lawful use for the caravan in April.

Static caravan towed from Carnoustie house in planning row.
An articulated transporter was used to remove the caravan from Ireland Street. Image: Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

He says it is now stripped out and will be used for garden storage and as a family snug.

But he previously admitted “jumping the gun” by trying to bring the mobile home back on site before an official decision on the application.

“My legal argument is it’s a former caravan that’s now a structure.

“I will take the wheels off and use it for storage and to play games, pool etc.

“It’s whether they (the council) think it’s a caravan, the burden of proof is on them.

“If my application is refused, I have an appeal process.”

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “The removal of the caravan was the conclusion of a legal process followed by Angus Council.”

It said it would be “liaising with the owner regarding next steps”.

“The planning application is pending decision and has a determination deadline of June 14,” the spokesperson added.

More from News

Atholl Street, Dundee
Addict targeted pensioner for loose change in after-dark Dundee robbery
Guardbridge roadworks caused long queues
Warning as £20m Fife electricity upgrade work set to reach Dairsie
Construction is underway on the children's castle at Brechin Castle Centre. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
First look at giant £500k children’s attraction under construction at Brechin Castle Centre
The site of the proposed Cardenden housing development
Major new housing development planned for Cardenden
Car boot sales remain a popular fundraiser for Angus groups. Image; John Stevenson/DC Thomson
£100 Angus car boot sale fee parked for now amid confusion over new rules
Mark Watson
Extended prison sentence after Dundee murder bid 'like a horror film'
Arlene Jeffrey at the flat in Cart Place. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Furious Raac homeowners in Dundee told to expect council bill as work begins…
Tasmin Glass and her mother Wendy Glass. Image: Wullie Marr Photography
Angus killer Tasmin Glass to go before parole board again today
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. What your wedding photographer wants you to know feature Picture shows; Examples of wedding photos by photographer Matthew Johnston. na. Supplied by Image: Matthew Johnston Photography Date; Unknown
5 things top Fife wedding photographer wants couples to know before the big day
To go with story by Finn Nixon. Care round-up - April 7 Picture shows; Dundee Community Living is operated from the Claverhouse Social Work Offices in Dundee.. Dundee . Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Fears for Dundee social work base as staff re-located
2

Conversation