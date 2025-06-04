Carnoustie man fights on in static caravan battle after admitting bid to block council removal

A Carnoustie man now facing a council bill for the removal of an unlawful static caravan from his garden is vowing to continue his two-year planning fight.

On Monday, Angus Council took direct action to clear the one-time Airbnb holiday home in Ireland Street.

It has been at the centre of a lengthy planning tussle which ended in potential disaster last month.

Mr Lindsay’s garden borders the main east coast rail line.

He knocked down part of a concrete wall while trying to bring the caravan back into the garden in breach of a council enforcement order.

Rail services between Dundee and Aberdeen were suspended for hours during the clear-up operation.

It had been hanging over the pavement at Ireland Street since May 22, until contractors arrived to move it on Monday morning.

Complaints led to removal of Carnoustie caravan

However, it involved a day-long operation during which Mr Lindsay, 50, admitted using his Tesla car to block the caravan in to prevent it being towed away.

He said he has been told he must foot the removal bill.

The mobile home is now in a storage yard.

“There was a bundle of complaints from neighbours, then roads got involved,” he said.

“Roads were very good, they were patient with me. But they said it was obstructing the pavement.

“They gave me a date to remove it on my own, or they would remove it at cost to me.

“Yesterday (Monday) was D-Day.

“I was trying my best to move it on my own. Two feet was all I had left to go.”

He added: “There was a bit of a protest from me because I parked my car in front of it.

“They then said they would tow the car, which could have damaged it because it is electric.

“I was weighing up my options – my car or the caravan.”

Owner says he will appeal if new application is refused

He continued: “I’m still overwhelmed by the whole situation. It stinks of abuse of power against the little guy.”

He added: “I don’t know where the money is going to come from. I told them I can’t afford it being removed.”

Mr Lindsay lodged an application for a certificate of lawful use for the caravan in April.

He says it is now stripped out and will be used for garden storage and as a family snug.

But he previously admitted “jumping the gun” by trying to bring the mobile home back on site before an official decision on the application.

“My legal argument is it’s a former caravan that’s now a structure.

“I will take the wheels off and use it for storage and to play games, pool etc.

“It’s whether they (the council) think it’s a caravan, the burden of proof is on them.

“If my application is refused, I have an appeal process.”

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “The removal of the caravan was the conclusion of a legal process followed by Angus Council.”

It said it would be “liaising with the owner regarding next steps”.

“The planning application is pending decision and has a determination deadline of June 14,” the spokesperson added.