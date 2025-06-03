Former Stirling care home and Forthside land set to be sold for new housing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Stirling care home and Forthside land set to be sold for new housing

More than 120 new homes could eventually be built on the sites.

By Alex Watson
One of the plots of land recommended for sale is located close to the Forthside footbridge. Image: Google Street View
Two plots of land currently owned by Stirling Council may be sold to housing developers to help save money, it has been revealed.

Council officers have recommended selling a Forthside site, as well as the former Beech Gardens care home in the Torbrex area.

A special full meeting of the council has been arranged for Thursday June 5, during which members will decide if the land should be sold.

The Forthside land is adjacent to the former Ministry of Defence site, due to be transformed into Stirling Studios as part of the wider Forthside masterplan.

Close to the Engine Shed and the Forthside footbridge by Stirling Railway Station, the plot in question has already been identified for residential development.

The red square shows the area of land recommended for sale. Image: Stirling Council

Spanning 0.724 hectares, it is thought around 120 homes could eventually be built there, with a mixture of private and affordable properties.

Council officers have proposed an open market sale, targeting medium-sized house builders.

Stirling Council said there is “potential” for student accommodation or retirement living on the site, but this outcome is thought to be “less likely” than family homes.

If approval is granted, it is expected the land will go on the market on June 25, though the sale is unlikely to be finalised until next year.

The plot is close to the Engine Shed building. Image: Google Street View

Beech Gardens care home to become private housing

Councillors will also be asked to approve the sale of the former Beech Gardens nursing home, which has already been marketed, to Urban Nest Scotland Ltd.

The construction company proposes to develop the site for private housing.

The council says retaining the building “presents an ongoing budget pressure” of £32,953 a year, broken down as £11,641 of rates, £6,404 standing charges on utilities, and £14,908 on security.

There were multiple offers made to buy the Beech Gardens building and land. Image: Google Street View

Though it is unclear exactly how much Urban Nest Scotland bid for the land and existing building, five offers were received in all, ranging from £150,000 to £500,000.

Stirling Council officers wrote in the council meeting agenda: “This disposal will result in the release of the property, the achievement of the capital receipt, and the reduction of revenue budget pressure in this fiscal year.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

