Former Stirling care home and Forthside land set to be sold for new housing

Two plots of land currently owned by Stirling Council may be sold to housing developers to help save money, it has been revealed.

Council officers have recommended selling a Forthside site, as well as the former Beech Gardens care home in the Torbrex area.

A special full meeting of the council has been arranged for Thursday June 5, during which members will decide if the land should be sold.

The Forthside land is adjacent to the former Ministry of Defence site, due to be transformed into Stirling Studios as part of the wider Forthside masterplan.

Close to the Engine Shed and the Forthside footbridge by Stirling Railway Station, the plot in question has already been identified for residential development.

Spanning 0.724 hectares, it is thought around 120 homes could eventually be built there, with a mixture of private and affordable properties.

Council officers have proposed an open market sale, targeting medium-sized house builders.

Stirling Council said there is “potential” for student accommodation or retirement living on the site, but this outcome is thought to be “less likely” than family homes.

If approval is granted, it is expected the land will go on the market on June 25, though the sale is unlikely to be finalised until next year.

Beech Gardens care home to become private housing

Councillors will also be asked to approve the sale of the former Beech Gardens nursing home, which has already been marketed, to Urban Nest Scotland Ltd.

The construction company proposes to develop the site for private housing.

The council says retaining the building “presents an ongoing budget pressure” of £32,953 a year, broken down as £11,641 of rates, £6,404 standing charges on utilities, and £14,908 on security.

Though it is unclear exactly how much Urban Nest Scotland bid for the land and existing building, five offers were received in all, ranging from £150,000 to £500,000.

Stirling Council officers wrote in the council meeting agenda: “This disposal will result in the release of the property, the achievement of the capital receipt, and the reduction of revenue budget pressure in this fiscal year.”

