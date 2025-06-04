First look at giant £500k children’s attraction under construction at Brechin Castle Centre

A major new attraction is under construction at Brechin Castle Centre and catching the eye of drivers on the passing A90.

Work has begun on a towering £500,000 storybook-style wooden castle there.

Centre bosses hope it will become a landmark destination for visiting families.

The Courier was invited on-site to see progress on the project.

Brechin Castle Centre says it marks the beginning of a long-term vision to enhance and reimagine the park into a magical family experience.

Plans for the new attraction were first revealed last November.

Brechin play castle will be 10 metres tall

Designed and built by leading UK play specialists Greenspan, the custom structure will rise almost ten metres from the ground at its highest point.

Once complete, it will offer children a richly imaginative world to explore.

It will feature towers, rope bridges, giant tube slides, puzzles, and endless opportunities for imaginative play.

Inside, there will be multiple themed areas. These include a throne room, wizard’s study, princess’s music parlour, and an armoury.

Gargoyles and a huge dragon perched on the tallest tower will help set the scene.

Youngsters will be able to play across multiple levels. These will rise from toddler-friendly areas to elevated challenges for older adventurers.

Construction began in May, and the castle is expected to be completed by July 11.

Brechin Castle Centre marketing and events manager Susan Young said: “We wanted to create something truly magical, a place where children could become princesses, dragon trainers, wizards, or brave adventurers.

“It’s not just a play structure; it’s an escape into a world straight out of a storybook.”

“This new castle is the first step in a much bigger plan to grow and evolve what the park offers, and we’re incredibly excited to share it.”

More updates will follow as the build progresses. Visitors can also look forward to an official name reveal and launch event closer to opening.