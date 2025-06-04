First look at giant £500k children’s attraction under construction at Brechin Castle Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look at giant £500k children’s attraction under construction at Brechin Castle Centre

The storybook structure is taking shape at the popular attraction beside the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway.

By Graham Brown
Construction is underway on the children's castle at Brechin Castle Centre. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Construction is underway on the children's castle at Brechin Castle Centre. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A major new attraction is under construction at Brechin Castle Centre and catching the eye of drivers on the passing A90.

Work has begun on a towering £500,000 storybook-style wooden castle there.

Centre bosses hope it will become a landmark destination for visiting families.

The Courier was invited on-site to see progress on the project.

Brechin Castle Centre children's play castle.
The children’s play castle is a major investment for the centre. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Brechin Castle Centre says it marks the beginning of a long-term vision to enhance and reimagine the park into a magical family experience.

Plans for the new attraction were first revealed last November.

Brechin play castle will be 10 metres tall

Designed and built by leading UK play specialists Greenspan, the custom structure will rise almost ten metres from the ground at its highest point.

Once complete, it will offer children a richly imaginative world to explore.

Construction of new children's castle at Brechin Castle Centre.
The new castle is scheduled to open to families in July. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

It will feature towers, rope bridges, giant tube slides, puzzles, and endless opportunities for imaginative play.

Inside, there will be multiple themed areas. These include a throne room, wizard’s study, princess’s music parlour, and an armoury.

Gargoyles and a huge dragon perched on the tallest tower will help set the scene.

Brechin Castle Centre children's play castle.
An artist’s impression of how the finished structure will look. Image: Brechin Castle Centre
Brechin Castle Centre children's play castle.
Looking across the site to Brechin Castle Centre. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Youngsters will be able to play across multiple levels. These will rise from toddler-friendly areas to elevated challenges for older adventurers.

Construction began in May, and the castle is expected to be completed by July 11.

Brechin Castle Centre marketing and events manager Susan Young said: “We wanted to create something truly magical, a place where children could become princesses, dragon trainers, wizards, or brave adventurers.

Brechin Castle children's play castle under construction.
Work on the Brechin Castle Centre play area began last month. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“It’s not just a play structure; it’s an escape into a world straight out of a storybook.”

“This new castle is the first step in a much bigger plan to grow and evolve what the park offers, and we’re incredibly excited to share it.”

More updates will follow as the build progresses. Visitors can also look forward to an official name reveal and launch event closer to opening.

Conversation