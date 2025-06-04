Warning as £20m Fife electricity upgrade work set to reach Dairsie

A £20 million project to upgrade the electricity network near St Andrews is about to reach Dairsie.

A new seven-mile cable circuit is being installed between Cupar and Guardbridge, where a new substation will be built.

The major work got under way last September and will last until the end of this year.

Once finished, it will boost the reliance of local electricity supplies and make it easier for people to switch to electric vehicles and heat pumps.

However, it caused long tailbacks in and around Guardbridge, where much of the work was initially focused.

The next phase in Dairsie is due to start on Friday, and will last eight to ten weeks.

And traffic restrictions will again be in place.

SP Energy Networks has arranged a public information event in Dairsie to explain the predicted impact of the roadworks.

Disruption expected from Dairsie roadworks

The roadworks will progress along the A91 from the Dairsie roundabout through the village.

And they are expected to reach the east side of the village during the week starting June 16.

Traffic restrictions will included manned traffic management systems and smart traffic lights.

Parking restrictions will also be implemented where necessary.

SP Energy Networks project manager Archie Ferguson warned of disruption ahead.

However, he added: “This important network investment will make a significant difference to our customers in the Fife region.

“We know there will be some disruption as the works progress through the village.

“As always, we will do everything we can to keep that to a minimum.”

Where and when is the information event?

Mr Ferguson apologised in advance for any disruption.

However, he urged as many people as possible to attend Friday’s meeting to learn what is happening and when.

The drop-in event takes place on June 6 in Dairsie Village Hall.

People can go along any time between 7pm and 9pm.