£100 Angus car boot sale fee parked for now amid confusion over new rules

New rules on car boot sales in Angus have been put on hold over confusion around the proposals.

On Tuesday, Angus policy and resources committee was due to consider a plan to hike the fee for a car boot sale on council land 17%, to £100.

The policy also suggested a cap of 13 events a year for organisers of individual events.

An application from a successful Arbroath group to use the car park at the council’s Bruce House offices for their weekly boot sale sparked the proposed policy.

And they told councillors the popular Sunday gatherings raised almost £7,000 for charity last year.

But the Arbroath organisers told the committee a 13-event limit could drastically reduce that figure.

They average around 22 traders each Sunday.

The vast majority are members of the public looking to make some extra cash from selling second-hand items.

The boot sales are run entirely by volunteers and all fees raised go to chosen charities.

“We’re happy to hear Angus Council is supportive of community-based organisations,” they said.

“But we would ask for this to start in 2026.”

Car boot sale councillor opposes plans

The car booters also received support from within the ranks of elected members.

Arbroath councillor Brenda Durno said: “As someone who has attended car boots with my flower stall for the last 10 years, I feel this does not reflect the needs and aims of the car boot community.”

She said the new policy’s ban on small traders could hit them hard.

“The reality is the charge for a market stall in Arbroath is £50. The charge for a car boot stall is £11, so you can see how the car boot sale is a better option.”

However, there was confusion over whether the £100 fee was a one-off annual payment, or per sale.

And officials said the 13-event limit was aimed at preventing other groups from being discouraged from renting council land.

After a recess to iron out the queries, councillors agreed there are issues which still need to be clarified.

A decision on the new policy coming into force was therefore deferred.