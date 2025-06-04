Angus killer Tasmin Glass to go before parole board again today

Notorious Angus killer Tasmin Glass will go before the parole board again today after being recalled to prison.

The Kirriemuir killer was sent back to jail in April after breaking the conditions of her release just nine months after being granted freedom.

She will be allowed another attempt today (Wednesday) when she once more goes before The Parole Board for Scotland.

Earlier this week, the father of Glass’ victim Steven Donaldson told The Courier that he will never forgive her or any of the people that killed his son.

Glass was found guilty of culpable homicide for her “pivotal role” in the murder of Steven in Kirriemuir in 2018.

She was imprisoned for 10 years but then released on licence halfway through her sentence in July last year.

Glass’ co-accused, Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson, both received life sentences for murder.

Dickie later took his own life in prison.

‘She broke her parole conditions’

On the eve of Glass’ latest parole hearing, Steven’s dad Bill Donaldson, said he would never forgive the killers and pleaded for Glass to remain in jail.

“We will never forgive Tasmin Glass or the other killers for the brutal way in which they murdered our beloved son,” said Bill.

“What they did was horrific. The way they killed Steven doesn’t bear thinking about.”

He added: “She has already shown a huge disregard and disrespect for the authorities.

“She broke her parole conditions only months after she was allowed out of jail – we can have no faith that she won’t do so again.”

The Donaldson family has spoken previously of the agony and anguish they have suffered because of the parole system in Scotland.

Glass’ case was deferred twice with the board unable to reach a decision before her eventual release last July, leaving the family in a state of limbo for months.

Less than a year later she was recalled to prison, yet under law allowed to be considered for parole again just two months later.

Through our A Voice for Victims campaign, The Courier has been fighting alongside families like the Donaldsons for parole reform in the Scottish justice system.

We believe that victims need better communication, more transparency and a debate on when prisoners should become eligible for parole.

Reforms are now being considered in the upcoming Victims, Witnesses, and Justice Reform (Scotland) bill while the Justice Secretary has announced a consultation to begin in August.