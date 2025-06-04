Angus killer Tasmin Glass to go before parole board again today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus killer Tasmin Glass to go before parole board again today

The notorius Kirriemuir killer was recalled to prison in July after breaking the conditions of her release.

By Sean O'Neil
Tasmin Glass and her mother Wendy Glass. Image: Wullie Marr Photography
Notorious Angus killer Tasmin Glass will go before the parole board again today after being recalled to prison.

The Kirriemuir killer was sent back to jail in April after breaking the conditions of her release just nine months after being granted freedom.

She will be allowed another attempt today (Wednesday) when she once more goes before The Parole Board for Scotland.

Earlier this week, the father of Glass’ victim Steven Donaldson told The Courier that he will never forgive her or any of the people that killed his son.

Steven Donaldson’s dad, Bill Donaldson. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Glass was found guilty of culpable homicide for her “pivotal role” in the murder of Steven in Kirriemuir in 2018.

She was imprisoned for 10 years but then released on licence halfway through her sentence in July last year.

Glass’ co-accused, Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson, both received life sentences for murder.

Dickie later took his own life in prison.

‘She broke her parole conditions’

On the eve of Glass’ latest parole hearing, Steven’s dad Bill Donaldson, said he would never forgive the killers and pleaded for Glass to remain in jail.

“We will never forgive Tasmin Glass or the other killers for the brutal way in which they murdered our beloved son,” said Bill.

Bill Donaldson. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“What they did was horrific. The way they killed Steven doesn’t bear thinking about.”

He added: “She has already shown a huge disregard and disrespect for the authorities.

“She broke her parole conditions only months after she was allowed out of jail – we can have no faith that she won’t do so again.”

The Donaldson family has spoken previously of the agony and anguish they have suffered because of the parole system in Scotland.

Glass’ case was deferred twice with the board unable to reach a decision before her eventual release last July, leaving the family in a state of limbo for months.

Less than a year later she was recalled to prison, yet under law allowed to be considered for parole again just two months later.

Steven Donaldson

Through our A Voice for Victims campaign, The Courier has been fighting alongside families like the Donaldsons for parole reform in the Scottish justice system.

We believe that victims need better communication, more transparency and a debate on when prisoners should become eligible for parole.

Reforms are now being considered in the upcoming Victims, Witnesses, and Justice Reform (Scotland) bill while the Justice Secretary has announced a consultation to begin in August.

Conversation