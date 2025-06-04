Dundee tourist tax could begin in 2028 as councillors asked to agree consultation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee tourist tax could begin in 2028 as councillors asked to agree consultation

Edinburgh City Council was the first place in Scotland to approve a visitor levy.

By Laura Devlin
V&A Dundee
The V&A, with RRS Discovery in the background. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee could introduce a tourist tax within the next three years as an early consultation on the plans is set to be agreed.

Councillors on the local authority’s economic growth committee are scheduled to meet on Monday, where they will discuss a report on implementing a visitor levy in the city.

They will also be asked to approve an engagement exercise with local businesses and residents, which could begin this summer.

Edinburgh City Council was the first in Scotland to approve a visitor levy.

From next summer, it will charge visitors an extra 5% on top of their accommodation costs.

£243m-a-year visitor sector

The council report details that in 2023 there were 1.35 million visits to Dundee, with an average length of stay of 2.6 days.

This visitor economy contributes £243 million to the city each year and supports 3,500 jobs.

Cars and buildings in Dundee
There were 1.35 million visits to Dundee in 2023. Image: DC Thomson.

To progress the possible introduction of a Dundee tourist tax, it is proposed a working group be set up with council and third-party representatives.

The group will then engage with local businesses, residents and “any other relevant partners” to inform the drafting of a potential visitor levy scheme.

2028 start date possible

A timeline included in the council report details that the early engagement period could begin this summer and run until spring next year.

Feedback from this will then be heard by councillors at a committee meeting, where they will decide whether a statutory consultation should be approved.

The forecast potential income of any levy will also be detailed at this meeting.

Revellers at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee
Dundee was given a visitor boost during Radio 1’s Big Weekend. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

If the consultation is given the green-light, it will run for 12 weeks. A decision will then be made in autumn 2026 on whether a Dundee tourist tax should be introduced.

If it is approved, an 18-month implementation period will allow businesses and communities time to prepare for the levy.

The earliest date a Dundee tourist tax will be launched is spring 2028.

