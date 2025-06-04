New CGI images reveal how proposed Cupar bar and restaurant could look

Developers behind ambitious bar and restaurant plans for the dilapidated Watts of Cupar building have released images of their proposal.

Stone Acre hope to breathe new life into the former bar and nightclub, along with the neighbouring Auction Mart site.

And they submitted a planning application to Fife Council last month.

The proposal includes transforming the B-listed Watts of Cupar into a two-storey bar and restaurant.

However, the former nightclub extension and cattle mart next door would be demolished.

This would make way for a retail development with three shops, a Starbucks drive-thru and 37 car parking spaces.

Stone Acre have now revealed computer-generated images of their proposed development.

Watts of Cupar images show transformed site

They show the run-down corner of Station Road and Coal Road changed into a bustling social hub.

The restored listed building is a focal point, with a glazed entrance on Station Road and an upper gallery dining area.

And it is surrounded by smaller, more modern-looking businesses.

Andrew Craig, from Stone Acre, said the company is proud to bring the application forward.

He says the plans, drawn up by architect CLA, respect the historic elements of the site while introducing “high-quality, contemporary elements”.

“Our aim is to deliver a vibrant, accessible destination that contributes positively to the town and its economy, while securing the long-term future of one of Cupar’s most iconic buildings,” he added.

Project could benefit Cupar economy

Mr Craig says the development will create a range of local employment opportunities in construction, retail, and hospitality.

Longer-term benefits are also expected for Cupar’s supply chain and town centre economy.

If planning permission is granted, construction is expected to begin in 2026.

Fife Council will consider the application in due course.