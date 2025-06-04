New CGI images reveal how proposed Cupar bar and restaurant could look

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

New CGI images reveal how proposed Cupar bar and restaurant could look

Developer Stone Acre says the new images show how their proposal for the run-down Watts of Cupar building could transform the area.

By Claire Warrender
A CGI image showing how the redeveloped Watts of Cupar building could look.
A CGI image showing how the dilapidated Watts of Cupar building could look. Image: Supplied by Stone Acre

Developers behind ambitious bar and restaurant plans for the dilapidated Watts of Cupar building have released images of their proposal.

Stone Acre hope to breathe new life into the former bar and nightclub, along with the neighbouring Auction Mart site.

And they submitted a planning application to Fife Council last month.

The derelict Watts of Cupar building is boarded up.
How the Watts of Cupar building looks just now. Image: Google Maps

The proposal includes transforming the B-listed Watts of Cupar into a two-storey bar and restaurant.

However, the former nightclub extension and cattle mart next door would be demolished.

This would make way for a retail development with three shops, a Starbucks drive-thru and 37 car parking spaces.

Stone Acre have now revealed computer-generated images of their proposed development.

Watts of Cupar images show transformed site

They show the run-down corner of Station Road and Coal Road changed into a bustling social hub.

The restored listed building is a focal point, with a glazed entrance on Station Road and an upper gallery dining area.

And it is surrounded by smaller, more modern-looking businesses.

Andrew Craig, from Stone Acre, said the company is proud to bring the application forward.

How the Watts of Cupar development could look at night
Images show how the Watts of Cupar development could look at night. Image: Supplied by Stone Acre.

He says the plans, drawn up by architect CLA, respect the historic elements of the site while introducing “high-quality, contemporary elements”.

“Our aim is to deliver a vibrant, accessible destination that contributes positively to the town and its economy, while securing the long-term future of one of Cupar’s most iconic buildings,” he added.

Project could benefit Cupar economy

Mr Craig says the development will create a range of local employment opportunities in construction, retail, and hospitality.

Longer-term benefits are also expected for Cupar’s supply chain and town centre economy.

How the Watts of Cupar site could look from Station Road
How the site could look from Station Road. Image: Supplied by Stone Acre.

If planning permission is granted, construction is expected to begin in 2026.

Fife Council will consider the application in due course.

More from News

A CGI image showing how the dilapidated Watts of Cupar building could look. Image: Supplied by Stone Acre
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee pub in line for 6-figure transformation after roof blown off during storm
A CGI image showing how the dilapidated Watts of Cupar building could look. Image: Supplied by Stone Acre
Tens of thousands Tayside, Fife and Stirling homes face blackout as old RTS meters…
A CGI image showing how the dilapidated Watts of Cupar building could look. Image: Supplied by Stone Acre
Staff and residents bid fond farewell to ‘treasured’ Lynn after 35 years at Carnoustie…
The Birks Cinema.
Aberfeldy cinema shuts for 1 month to create 'bigger and better' events space
Matthew Rogers
Perthshire businessman fined for damaging badger sett in mum's field with digger
Atholl Street, Dundee
Addict targeted pensioner for loose change in after-dark Dundee robbery
Guardbridge roadworks caused long queues
Warning as £20m Fife electricity upgrade work set to reach Dairsie
3
A CGI image showing how the dilapidated Watts of Cupar building could look. Image: Supplied by Stone Acre
First look at giant £500k children’s attraction under construction at Brechin Castle Centre
The site of the proposed Cardenden housing development
Major new housing development planned for Cardenden
A CGI image showing how the dilapidated Watts of Cupar building could look. Image: Supplied by Stone Acre
£100 Angus car boot sale fee parked for now amid confusion over new rules

Conversation