Staff and residents bid fond farewell to ‘treasured’ Lynn after 35 years at Carnoustie care home

In 1990, Carnoustie mum Lynn Cavanagh walked through the doors of a local care home uncertain she would enjoy her new part-time job.

Now, 35 years on, the inspirational employee has completed her final shift at BCG Brookfield Care Home in Maule Street.

Lynn has worked in a variety of roles there and received a fond farewell as the home’s longest-serving staff member.

Fellow staff hailed her as a ‘safe pair of hands’ across the past three and a half decades.

Lynn reflected on how she got her start as a care assistant at Brookfield in 1990.

“I decided to take up a part-time job as my son was starting school,” she said.

“My neighbour said there was a job at Brookfield as a carer so I decided to apply.

“I wasn’t sure if I would like it, but absolutely loved it from my first day there.

“Looking after the residents, chatting with them and helping the ladies put on their make up has been a real privilege.

“When I first started, the home was run by a family. It was very family-orientated from the get-go and still feels that way.

“Everybody works together as a family.

“Later on, I became a senior which I enjoyed very much. But being more hands on as a carer was the best.

“Six years ago, a job came up in the laundry and I decided to go for that to add another string to my bow.”

Retirement time with grandson

She added: “Now, 35 years after I started, I think it’s time to retire and enjoy doing other things.

“I’m planning on decluttering my house, decorating, spending time with my husband, looking after my grandson regularly and making the most of life.

“But, I’ll miss everybody here very much.”

Lynn received flowers and gifts in a gathering organised by her team.

Brookfield Care Home manager Tina Harris said: “We’ll all miss Lynn a great deal.

“As our longest-serving member of the team, she has been in with the bricks and is very much a treasure.

“I would like to thank her for all the pride she has taken in her work and bringing smiles to so many faces for all these years.

“Our residents and the team wish her all the very best.”