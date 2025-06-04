Staff and residents bid fond farewell to ‘treasured’ Lynn after 35 years at Carnoustie care home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Staff and residents bid fond farewell to ‘treasured’ Lynn after 35 years at Carnoustie care home

Lynn Cavanagh has been hailed as an inspiration to colleagues at Brookfield Care Home in Carnoustie's Maule Street.

By Graham Brown
Lynn Cavanagh with colleagues and residents at Brookfield Care Home. Image: Supplied
Lynn Cavanagh with colleagues and residents at Brookfield Care Home. Image: Supplied

In 1990, Carnoustie mum Lynn Cavanagh walked through the doors of a local care home uncertain she would enjoy her new part-time job.

Now, 35 years on, the inspirational employee has completed her final shift at BCG Brookfield Care Home in Maule Street.

Lynn has worked in a variety of roles there and received a fond farewell as the home’s longest-serving staff member.

Fellow staff hailed her as a ‘safe pair of hands’ across the past three and a half decades.

Lynn reflected on how she got her start as a care assistant at Brookfield in 1990.

“I decided to take up a part-time job as my son was starting school,” she said.

“My neighbour said there was a job at Brookfield as a carer so I decided to apply.

“I wasn’t sure if I would like it, but absolutely loved it from my first day there.

Carnoustue care home worker retires after 35 years.
Lynn with Brookfield Care Home manager Tina Harris. Image: Supplied

“Looking after the residents, chatting with them and helping the ladies put on their make up has been a real privilege.

“When I first started, the home was run by a family. It was very family-orientated from the get-go and still feels that way.

“Everybody works together as a family.

“Later on, I became a senior which I enjoyed very much. But being more hands on as a carer was the best.

“Six years ago, a job came up in the laundry and I decided to go for that to add another string to my bow.”

Retirement time with grandson

She added: “Now, 35 years after I started, I think it’s time to retire and enjoy doing other things.

“I’m planning on decluttering my house, decorating, spending time with my husband, looking after my grandson regularly and making the most of life.

“But, I’ll miss everybody here very much.”

Carnoustie care home worker Lynn Cavanagh retires after 35 years.
Lynn with Brookfield residents at her retiral presentation. Image: Supplied

Lynn received flowers and gifts in a gathering organised by her team.

Brookfield Care Home manager Tina Harris said: “We’ll all miss Lynn a great deal.

“As our longest-serving member of the team, she has been in with the bricks and is very much a treasure.

“I would like to thank her for all the pride she has taken in her work and bringing smiles to so many faces for all these years.

“Our residents and the team wish her all the very best.”

 

More from News

How the Charleston Bar could look under plans to redevelop the site. Image: Nicoll Russell Studios
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee pub in line for 6-figure transformation after roof blown off during storm
There are fears the switch off could leave people without electric or hot water. Image: Shutterstock
Tens of thousands Tayside, Fife and Stirling homes face blackout as old RTS meters…
A CGI image showing how the redeveloped Watts of Cupar building could look.
New CGI images reveal how proposed Cupar bar and restaurant could look
The Birks Cinema.
Aberfeldy cinema shuts for 1 month to create 'bigger and better' events space
Matthew Rogers
Perthshire businessman fined for damaging badger sett in mum's field with digger
Atholl Street, Dundee
Addict targeted pensioner for loose change in after-dark Dundee robbery
Guardbridge roadworks caused long queues
Warning as £20m Fife electricity upgrade work set to reach Dairsie
3
Construction is underway on the children's castle at Brechin Castle Centre. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
First look at giant £500k children’s attraction under construction at Brechin Castle Centre
The site of the proposed Cardenden housing development
Major new housing development planned for Cardenden
Car boot sales remain a popular fundraiser for Angus groups. Image; John Stevenson/DC Thomson
£100 Angus car boot sale fee parked for now amid confusion over new rules

Conversation