Former Stirling bookmakers could be turned into takeaway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Former Stirling bookmakers could be turned into takeaway

Stirling International Food and Wine could take over the empty Betfred on Barnton Street.

By Isla Glen
Former Betfred unit on Barnton Street, Stirling.
The Betfred branding has been removed. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

A former betting shop in Stirling city centre could become a shop and takeaway, if a new plan is approved.

Stirling International Food and Wine hopes to turn the empty Betfred unit on Barnton Street into a convenience store that also serves hot food.

The application was submitted by Helix Architecture Studio on behalf of Sanjay Kumar.

Betfred, which was previously a Ladbrokes, operated as a betting shop for more than a decade.

If the scheme is approved, there would be internal layout alterations to allow for shelves and a chilled display area.

The shopfront would also see upgrades to glazing and access.

A “small scale” hot food preparation area with closed-appliance cooking only and hot display units is also proposed.

The floorplan for the new takeaway in Stirling. Image: Helix Architecture
Betfred on Barnton Street. Image: Google Street View

The application says all hot food would be pre-cooked and reheated onsite using a sealed cooking appliance.

The supporting statement reads: “The unit lies within Stirling city centre and benefits from high visibility, strong footfall, and excellent public transport connectivity.

“The proposal will activate a currently vacant premises, support town centre activity, and provide accessible, small-scale retail and takeaway food service in line with the town centre’s role and function.”

Stirling Council will determine the planning application.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Brechin City Football Club's Glebe Park gorund.
Brechin City offer reward to catch vandals after Glebe Park break-in
Contestant Craig Smith looks on as wife, Lyndsey cant look on Bridge of Lies BBC quiz show.
Fife neighbours scoop cash jackpot on BBC quiz show Bridge of Lies
To go with story by Isla Glen. new schools being built in Stirling Picture shows; South Stirling Gateway. Bannockburn. Supplied by Google Maps 2023 Date; 26/09/2024
127 new Bannockburn homes one step closer
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Cars wrecked and filling station fraudster
Ian McLauchlan
Businessman who plastered racist grooming gang posters around Fife claims it was a 'senior…
Artist drawing of how proposed Aldi store might look
Perth Aldi plan faces rejection again after Tesco court ruling
Tasmin Glass pictured after her release last July. Image: Supplied
Parole case for Angus killer Tasmin Glass deferred as family brand failure to reach…
4
A police car outside the property on Magdalen Yard Road.
Cannabis farm found in Dundee's West End after men seen 'acting suspiciously'
Cairncross Jewellers in St John Street, Perth.
Home of historic Perth jewellers Cairncross put up for sale
Rex Park in Dunfermline. Image: Google Maps
Man, 30, charged with several offences over off-road bike use in Dunfermline

Conversation