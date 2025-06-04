Former Stirling bookmakers could be turned into takeaway

A former betting shop in Stirling city centre could become a shop and takeaway, if a new plan is approved.

Stirling International Food and Wine hopes to turn the empty Betfred unit on Barnton Street into a convenience store that also serves hot food.

The application was submitted by Helix Architecture Studio on behalf of Sanjay Kumar.

Betfred, which was previously a Ladbrokes, operated as a betting shop for more than a decade.

If the scheme is approved, there would be internal layout alterations to allow for shelves and a chilled display area.

The shopfront would also see upgrades to glazing and access.

A “small scale” hot food preparation area with closed-appliance cooking only and hot display units is also proposed.

The application says all hot food would be pre-cooked and reheated onsite using a sealed cooking appliance.

The supporting statement reads: “The unit lies within Stirling city centre and benefits from high visibility, strong footfall, and excellent public transport connectivity.

“The proposal will activate a currently vacant premises, support town centre activity, and provide accessible, small-scale retail and takeaway food service in line with the town centre’s role and function.”

Stirling Council will determine the planning application.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook