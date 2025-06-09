Care round-up: 3 workers in Fife and Stirling struck off over messages to vulnerable people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Care round-up: 3 workers in Fife and Stirling struck off over messages to vulnerable people

We take a look at the latest reports involving care workers, homes, nurseries and after-school clubs across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

By Finn Nixon
Gillian Sorbie
Former Fife school support worker Gillian Sorbie features in this week's care round-up. Image: LinkedIn/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Three carers in Fife and Stirling have been struck off over messages they sent to vulnerable people.

Their cases are among those featured in the latest Scottish Social Services Council reports across the region.

The SSSC is the watchdog for those working in the care sector.

The Courier has also looked at the latest Care Inspectorate reports across Tayside, Fife and Stirling, involving homes, nurseries and after-school clubs.

The watchdog grades services on key areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Some of the reports featured here have only been published weeks after the hearings or inspections took place.

Gillian Sorbie, Glenrothes

Gillian Sorbie has been struck off after sending explicit messages to a 12-year-old while working as a pupil support worker at a school in Fife.

Sorbie also messaged another pupil, aged around 12, to arrange to sell vapes to them.

The 41-year-old from Glenrothes was further convicted of selling a vape to a child at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The SSSC found that Sorbie, from Glenrothes, was unfit to keep working in the sector and removed her from the care register.

Sorbie told The Courier she denied all the claims against her, even though she had failed to engage with the SSSC probe.

Unnamed carer, Dunfermline

Headwell House in Headwell Avenue, Dunfermline.
Headwell House in Dunfermline. Image: Google Maps

A support worker at a Dunfermline care home has also been struck off after sending inappropriate messages to a vulnerable person.

The unnamed female carer, whose name was redacted in the SSSC report, was employed at Headwell House Care Home on Headwell Avenue when she sent the messages.

An SSSC investigation found that she had placed the supported person at risk of harm by sending messages to them.

These included one which said: “Missing you today xxx.”

The SSSC has now removed the worker from the care register after ruling she had formed a relationship with the service user.

Noel Boyd, Stirling

The Richmond Fellowship Scotland Limited HQ in Glasgow.
The Richmond Fellowship Scotland Limited is headquartered in Glasgow. Image: Google Street View

The SSSC has also struck off Noel Boyd, after the Stirling charity worker was convicted of attempting to “communicate indecently” with what he thought was a child in 2023, and subsequently trying to deliberately conceal the details of the case.

Boyd was employed as a support practitioner for The Richmond Fellowship at the time of the offence, for which he was convicted at Stirling Sheriff Court in 2024.

The SSSC said Boyd had “repeatedly” requested images from a child he believed to be under the age of 13, and her school friends.

The person he was communicating with was an undercover police officer.

His behaviour was found to be “fundamentally incompatible with continued professional registration”.

Steven MacDonald, Crieff

Crieff care worker Steven MacDonald has been struck off after pulling his trousers and underwear down to expose his bum to a service user.

MacDonald was also found by the SSSC to have said the male service user was “covered in bird s**” and called him a “weirdo”, while employed by Ranstad.

The worker further pushed the service user in the chest, put him in a headlock and pushed the man’s face with his foot.

The SSSC said MacDonald’s behaviour was “fundamentally incompatible with registration” as a care worker.

Michael Sprunt, Cluny

Barrogil House Care Home.
Barrogil House Care Home. Image: Google Maps

A carer who was among five people sacked for mocking a dementia patient at a care home in Fife has been named for the first time.

Michael Sprunt, and four others, were dismissed from Barrogil House in Cluny following their treatment of Jannette Ritchie.

Ms Ritchie’s daughter, Nicola Hughes, used a hidden camera to film staff after she suspected them of abusing her mother.

The SSSC launched a probe into Sprunt’s behaviour and fund he had pulled a sheet over Ms Ritchie’s head and said: “Rest in peace.”

The probe also revealed his other actions towards Ms Ritchie over the course of several days in 2024.

Walton House Care Home, Leven

Previous ratings 

  • Wellbeing – 4
  • Leadership – 4
  • Staff – 3
  • Setting – 3
  • Care and support – 3

New ratings 

  • Wellbeing – 3
  • Leadership – 2
  • Staff – 3
  • Setting – 3
  • Care and support – 4

Inspection date 

  • April 24
Walton House Care Home in Leven. Image: Google Maps

Inspectors from the Care Inspectorate had concerns about access to food overnight and the environment at Walton House Care Home during their visit.

The inspection report also highlighted how management and leadership needed “significant attention”.

Staff training and support were also found to be “insufficient”, despite there being adequate staffing levels.

However, inspectors also concluded people at Walton House were “treated with warmth and respect”.

Care plans seen by inspectors were also of a “good standard”.

Conversation