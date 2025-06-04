4 men charged over Dundee street fight involving weapons

Four men have been charged after a street fight involving weapons in Dundee.

A 24-year-old man was taken to hospital following the incident in St Mary’s at around 1.40pm on May 27.

St Clement Place and St Edmund Place were sealed off by police in the aftermath of the incident.

The men, aged 24, 36, 46 and 63, have been charged in connection with assault and threatening and abusive behaviour.

They will be reported to prosecutors.

Police continue to probe St Mary’s street fight

Detective Inspector Craig Kelly said: “This was a violent incident that took place in broad daylight within a residential area, and this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.

“Four men have now been charged in connection with this incident, and we hope this provides some reassurance to the local community.

“We continue to carry out extensive inquiries and would urge anyone with information who hasn’t already spoken to police to get in touch.

“We will always act on any information we receive and thoroughly investigate reports of violence or disorder.

“I would like to thank the public for their assistance so far during this investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland quoting incident number 1587 of May 27.

Information can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers.