Man, 30, charged with several offences over off-road bike use in Dunfermline

A 30-year-old man has been charged with several offences connected to the use of off-road bikes in Dunfermline.

Police say they received reports of off-road bikes being used in and around Duloch Park and Rex Park.

Officers have now charged the man with several offences, including having no insurance and no licence on May 14.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following reports of off-road bikes being used in and around Duloch and Rex Park, Dunfermline, community officers have charged a 30-year-old male with a number of road traffic offences.”

It comes after four men were charged with the use of off-road bikes in Glenrothes.