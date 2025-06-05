Dundee cemeteries in line for £100k worth of upgrades

Dundee City Council is set to spend close to £100,000 upgrading three cemeteries across the city.

Councillors on the local authority’s economic committee will be asked to agree to a schedule of infrastructure works when they meet on Monday.

If approved, work will be carried out at the Birkhill, Balgay, and Pitkerro Grove cemeteries. This will include:

Creating a new vehicle access route around Birkhill Cemetery to improve access for funeral vehicles to plot locations

Upgrade of steps at Balgay cemetery, which are currently inaccessible due to erosion

Removal of cattle grid and reinstatement works at Pitkerro Grove Cemetery, which is not functioning effectively for the prevention of deer and problematic for horse drawn carriages used at some funerals

The total value of the work is estimated at £91,443. It will begin in September and run until January next year.

More environment upgrades in the works

At Monday’s meeting, committee members will also be asked to approve two other environmental improvement projects.

This includes upgrades to fencing around the following opening spaces:

Dudhope Park

Baxter Park

Ancrum Allotments

Dudhope Therapy Garden – North side

Balgillo Road – Dighty Burn

Dalclaverhouse – Graham Court Embankment

The works will see the installation of new metal fencing, which will be more resilient

to storm damage and requires less ongoing maintenance.

They are scheduled to run from July until December and will costs £78,807.

The other project will see £137,346 spent on improving public toilets across Dundee.

The facilities earmarked for improvements are:

Windmill Car Park, Broughty Ferry

Castle Green, Broughty Ferry

Dundee Law

Balgay Cemetery

The project will see enhancement works carried out, including the installation of sanitary ware an additional various minor upgrades.

Works at Broughty Ferry to commence after the school holidays to avoid impacting the peak bathing and holiday season.

If approved, the work will begin in August and is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.