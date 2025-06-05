Forfar Gables vandalism bill revealed as affordable housing plans resurface

The cost of combating vandals at The Gables in Forfar has been revealed as it emerged multi-million pound affordable housing plans for the site are back on track.

In 2024, Angus Council closed the Arbroath Road centre for adults with learning disabilities.

It had operated for around 40 years.

Eight residents left The Gables on March 27 last year after the service was moved to the former Beech Hill residential home in Lour Road, Forfar.

Security measures alone since the home closed have cost more than £15,000.

Angus councillors had previously agreed to transfer the Gables site to Caledonia Housing Association.

The Tayside-based landlord drew up proposals for a development of around 20 affordable homes.

But the deal was never finalised after CHA dropped the scheme due to spiralling costs.

Gables transfer agreed in private

The Courier can now confirm the project is back on the cards after policy committee councillors approved the land transfer to CHA for the second time.

A report recommending the site transfer was agreed in private on Tuesday.

And we can also reveal the cost of tackling vandalism there since the doors were closed.

Shocking images from inside The Gables showed the state of the building following a deliberate fire there in February.

Angus Council has spent £15,491 on security measures and repairs at the site since it closed.

The figure was part of a Freedom of Information response around expenditure at The Gables since 2019.

Between the council and Angus Health and Social Care Partnership, the planned and unplanned maintenance figure exceeded £135,000.

Totals for the council’s planned and unplanned maintenance over the period are:

2018/19 – £7,407

2019/20 – £7,918

2020/21 – £10,742

2021/22 – £12,440

2022/23 – £13,146

2023/24 – £19,066

2024/25 – £15,544

The 2024/25 figure largely comprises the vandalism costs.

AHSCP’s total outlay was £51,166 over the period.

The council said there had been “six or seven entries or attempted entry and various degrees of vandalism” to the property.

Only one required the attendance of Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, according to the authority.

Caledonia Housing Association welcomes Gables decision

A spokesperson for Caledonia Housing Association said: “We welcome Angus Council’s decision to approve the transfer of The Gables site.

“The legal process has yet to begin and no date for the transfer has been set.

“Any future development will require a fresh planning application, which will be informed by local housing needs and developed in partnership with Angus Council.

“Caledonia will not assume responsibility for securing and maintaining the site until the legal process is complete.”