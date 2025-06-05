Forfar Gables vandalism bill revealed as affordable housing plans resurface

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Forfar Gables vandalism bill revealed as affordable housing plans resurface

A housing association project which collapsed in 2022 is back on course after councillors agreed the transfer of The Gables care home site behind closed doors.

By Graham Brown
The trashed interior of The Gables in Forfar after vandals struck earlier this year. Image: Paul Reid
The trashed interior of The Gables in Forfar after vandals struck earlier this year. Image: Paul Reid

The cost of combating vandals at The Gables in Forfar has been revealed as it emerged multi-million pound affordable housing plans for the site are back on track.

In 2024, Angus Council closed the Arbroath Road centre for adults with learning disabilities.

It had operated for around 40 years.

Eight residents left The Gables on March 27 last year after the service was moved to the former Beech Hill residential home in Lour Road, Forfar.

Security measures alone since the home closed have cost more than £15,000.

The Gables care home in Forfar has been empty since 2024.
Vandals set The Gables on fire in February. Image: Paul Reid

Angus councillors had previously agreed to transfer the Gables site to Caledonia Housing Association.

The Tayside-based landlord drew up proposals for a development of around 20 affordable homes.

But the deal was never finalised after CHA dropped the scheme due to spiralling costs.

Gables transfer agreed in private

The Courier can now confirm the project is back on the cards after policy committee councillors approved the land transfer to CHA for the second time.

A report recommending the site transfer was agreed in private on Tuesday.

And we can also reveal the cost of tackling vandalism there since the doors were closed.

Shocking images from inside The Gables showed the state of the building following a deliberate fire there in February.

Angus Council has spent £15,491 on security measures and repairs at the site since it closed.

The figure was part of a Freedom of Information response around expenditure at The Gables since 2019.

Between the council and Angus Health and Social Care Partnership, the planned and unplanned maintenance figure exceeded £135,000.

Damage to former Gables adult care home in Forfar.
Damage to the kitchen area of The Gables. Image: Paul Reid

Totals for the council’s planned and unplanned maintenance over the period are:

  • 2018/19 – £7,407
  • 2019/20 – £7,918
  • 2020/21 – £10,742
  • 2021/22 – £12,440
  • 2022/23 – £13,146
  • 2023/24 – £19,066
  • 2024/25 – £15,544

The 2024/25 figure largely comprises the vandalism costs.

AHSCP’s total outlay was £51,166 over the period.

The council said there had been “six or seven entries or attempted entry and various degrees of vandalism” to the property.

Only one required the attendance of Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, according to the authority.

Caledonia Housing Association welcomes Gables decision

A spokesperson for Caledonia Housing Association said: “We welcome Angus Council’s decision to approve the transfer of The Gables site.

“The legal process has yet to begin and no date for the transfer has been set.

“Any future development will require a fresh planning application, which will be informed by local housing needs and developed in partnership with Angus Council.

“Caledonia will not assume responsibility for securing and maintaining the site until the legal process is complete.”

More from News

Mike Soutar was caught out by online scammers
Criminals target Apprentice star in V&A Dundee scam bid
CR0045442, Gemma Bibby. Dundee. Storm Babet Day 3. Picture shows; Harris Academy has reportedly told pupils to stay at home on Monday due to storm damage Saturday 21st October, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Cut to Dundee classroom roles sparks concerns over support for pupils
The streets were taped off in the aftermath of the incident. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Youth, 17, charged with attempted murder after Dundee street fight
The Fratellis have pulled out of Back Doune the Rabbit Hole
Headliners The Fratellis pull out of Stirlingshire music festival in contract row
Lucian McIvor
Tayport stalker given unpaid work after Overgate rampage
Paedo protest Seafield View, Kirkcaldy
Woman in court over three-day Kirkcaldy paedophile protest
Franki and Barry posing at her desk
Why Kirkcaldy mortgage broker employed her 54-year-old dad
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Craig revel Horwood Stirling show Picture shows; Craig Revel Horwood. na. Supplied by Image: Supplied. Date; 20/04/2025
Craig Revel Horwood: I'll spill Strictly gossip and sing for crowds in Stirling, Dundee…
Once promising chef Gavin Marshall at an earlier court appearance.
Award-winning chef jailed for brutal assault at Perth takeaway
Three people in front of sign for Blend cafe at South Inch pavilion, Perth
Perth's South Inch pavilion cafe reopens with Blend Coffee Lounge team at helm

Conversation