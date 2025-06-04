Cannabis farm found in Dundee’s West End after men seen ‘acting suspiciously’

A cannabis farm has been found in the West End of Dundee after men were seen “acting suspiciously”.

Police made the discovery on Tuesday afternoon after concerns were raised about the behaviour of the men at a property on Magdalen Yard Road.

Officers found “a number of cannabis plants” inside the building.

Two men have since been arrested, and police remained at the scene on Wednesday.

The value of the cannabis cultivation has not been confirmed.

One passer-by said: “When I drove past at around 6.20pm on Tuesday, there were four police cars outside some flats.

“Police were speaking to someone at the scene.

“Later in the night, there was still one police car parked outside the building.”

Detective Sergeant David Feeney said: “Information from the public is absolutely crucial to our work.

“We urge anyone with knowledge or concerns about drugs activity in their area to contact police.

“Drugs cause misery in our communities, and we are determined to disrupt the supply of illegal substances and trace those involved.

“This recovery means a significant quantity of drugs will not end up on our streets and underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Anyone with any information or concerns about drugs in their community can call Police Scotland on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”