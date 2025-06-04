Cannabis farm found in Dundee’s West End after men seen ‘acting suspiciously’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cannabis farm found in Dundee’s West End after men seen ‘acting suspiciously’

Police were called to a property on Magdalen Yard Road on Tuesday afternoon.

By Ellidh Aitken
A police car outside the property on Magdalen Yard Road.
Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A cannabis farm has been found in the West End of Dundee after men were seen “acting suspiciously”.

Police made the discovery on Tuesday afternoon after concerns were raised about the behaviour of the men at a property on Magdalen Yard Road.

Officers found “a number of cannabis plants” inside the building.

Two men have since been arrested, and police remained at the scene on Wednesday.

The value of the cannabis cultivation has not been confirmed.

One passer-by said: “When I drove past at around 6.20pm on Tuesday, there were four police cars outside some flats.

Police were speaking to someone at the scene.

“Later in the night, there was still one police car parked outside the building.”

Two men arrested after cannabis farm discovery in Dundee’s West End

Detective Sergeant David Feeney said: “Information from the public is absolutely crucial to our work.

“We urge anyone with knowledge or concerns about drugs activity in their area to contact police.

“Drugs cause misery in our communities, and we are determined to disrupt the supply of illegal substances and trace those involved.

“This recovery means a significant quantity of drugs will not end up on our streets and underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Anyone with any information or concerns about drugs in their community can call Police Scotland on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

