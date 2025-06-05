Stirling school music tuition facing £200k ‘back door’ cuts despite council promise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Stirling school music tuition facing £200k ‘back door’ cuts despite council promise

With jobs at risk, staff feel they are being "punished" for campaigning to protect the music service earlier in the year.

By Alex Watson
Staff and pupils staged a musical protest against proposed cuts at council HQ earlier this year. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Staff and pupils staged a musical protest against proposed cuts at council HQ earlier this year. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Stirling’s school instrumental tuition service budget could be slashed by £200,000, despite a recent council pledge to protect its funding until 2027.

Music service staff were told that “efficiency savings” must be made this financial year at an urgent meeting on Tuesday evening (June 3).

Some employees on temporary contracts were also informed that their jobs are on the line.

The decision from council education officers to make efficiency savings comes just two months after councillors passed a unanimous motion to safeguard funding for several public services, including music tuition, until May 2027 in a rare show of cross-party unity.

Music service staff argue that going down the efficiency savings route is a “back door” move that avoids scrutiny from elected council members.

Claims council officers are going behind councillors’ backs

Late last year, council officers proposed saving money by cutting £250,000 from the music tuition service budget for 2025-26.

At the time, staff said the move would effectively end the 60-year-old service.

The suggestion proved unpopular with members of the public, as well as many councillors.

Teachers, pupils and their parents successfully campaigned against the proposal, launching a petition and staging a ‘musical protest’ outside council headquarters.

Now, music service employees say they feel they are being “punished” for speaking out.

Stirling Council leader and Gerry McGarvey was just one councillor who spoke passionately about protecting the instrumental service. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

One told The Courier: “Staff were shocked to be told that education officers require £200,000 of efficiency savings from the music service in this financial year.

“It is only two months since councillors voted unanimously to protect instrumental and vocal teaching in Stirling’s schools until 2027.

“It appears that these savings are being brought forward behind the backs of councillors who have no knowledge that their own officers are behaving in this manner.”

Jobs at risk

The Courier understands that one member of Stirling’s music service staff currently on a temporary contract has been called to a meeting next week where they will be formally given four weeks’ notice.

Another temporary employee has been advised that their contract may not be renewed later this year.

A staff member said: “The loss of two staff members would have a devastating effect on the music service, as the remaining instrumental teachers are all part-time and their timetables are at capacity.

“Children receiving instrumental lessons at Stirling, Balfron and McLaren High Schools would be abandoned, as there would be nobody to teach them.”

MSP seeking answers

Alexander Stewart, Conservative MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, said: “Music has long played a central part in Scottish culture and the removal of this service could have a disastrous effect on these children’s life chances.

“Also this situation is certainly not in the spirit of the unanimous motion in support of the music service passed by councillors only two months ago, which I welcomed in Parliament.

“So I have written to Stirling Council’s Chief Executive requesting an urgent meeting regarding this awful situation and I shall also put a Parliamentary Question to the First Minister asking what urgent assistance can be put in place to ensure that these pupils are not abandoned.”

Alexander Stewart MSP has asked for an urgent meeting with Stirling Council’s chief executive, Caroline Sinclair. Image: Supplied

A spokesperson for teaching union EIS said: “There has been absolutely no consultation on this planned exercise with the EIS, and so this is an unexpected and unwelcome development.

“Any reduction now, following budget cuts being rejected by councillors earlier this year, and an assurance of the status quo being maintained at a subsequent council meeting until 2027, will be a shock for music tutors, students, parents and carers.

“This is a wholly unacceptable move, which will seriously affect the trust employees have in the authority as their employer, and similarly for pupils and parents.”

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “All council services continually assess service delivery for improvement and to ensure best value.

“Work to identify service delivery transformation which may achieve savings is underway across services, but no savings are being taken forward in relation to music tuition.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Borrowmeadow Road, Stirling
Fast-food ChicKing drive thru could be coming to Stirling
Staff and pupils staged a musical protest against proposed cuts at council HQ earlier this year. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
John Swinney commits to removing final Rosyth-Dunkirk ferry obstacles
Primrose Crescent, Tulloch, Perth
6 people arrested after cocaine and £38,000 cash found in Perth
Red Arrows.
Red Arrows: When and where to see world-famous jets fly over Perthshire and Fife
Staff and pupils staged a musical protest against proposed cuts at council HQ earlier this year. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Police at scene of Dundee flat fire
A hooded man was seen taking two tills from Black Rooster Dundee during a break-in
VIDEO: Smash-and-grab thief steals tills from Dundee takeaway
Clive Burgoyne
Bird of prey poison plotter sentenced for Angus estate revenge bid
Staff and pupils staged a musical protest against proposed cuts at council HQ earlier this year. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Stirling family overcome setback on TV property show to find perfect home
Staff and pupils staged a musical protest against proposed cuts at council HQ earlier this year. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Broughty Ferry drivers brazenly ignore level crossing warning lights
6
Fife College principal
EXCLUSIVE: Fife College courses, staffing and campuses under threat as budgets slashed

Conversation