Stirling school music tuition facing £200k ‘back door’ cuts despite council promise

Stirling’s school instrumental tuition service budget could be slashed by £200,000, despite a recent council pledge to protect its funding until 2027.

Music service staff were told that “efficiency savings” must be made this financial year at an urgent meeting on Tuesday evening (June 3).

Some employees on temporary contracts were also informed that their jobs are on the line.

The decision from council education officers to make efficiency savings comes just two months after councillors passed a unanimous motion to safeguard funding for several public services, including music tuition, until May 2027 in a rare show of cross-party unity.

Music service staff argue that going down the efficiency savings route is a “back door” move that avoids scrutiny from elected council members.

Claims council officers are going behind councillors’ backs

Late last year, council officers proposed saving money by cutting £250,000 from the music tuition service budget for 2025-26.

At the time, staff said the move would effectively end the 60-year-old service.

The suggestion proved unpopular with members of the public, as well as many councillors.

Teachers, pupils and their parents successfully campaigned against the proposal, launching a petition and staging a ‘musical protest’ outside council headquarters.

Now, music service employees say they feel they are being “punished” for speaking out.

One told The Courier: “Staff were shocked to be told that education officers require £200,000 of efficiency savings from the music service in this financial year.

“It is only two months since councillors voted unanimously to protect instrumental and vocal teaching in Stirling’s schools until 2027.

“It appears that these savings are being brought forward behind the backs of councillors who have no knowledge that their own officers are behaving in this manner.”

Jobs at risk

The Courier understands that one member of Stirling’s music service staff currently on a temporary contract has been called to a meeting next week where they will be formally given four weeks’ notice.

Another temporary employee has been advised that their contract may not be renewed later this year.

A staff member said: “The loss of two staff members would have a devastating effect on the music service, as the remaining instrumental teachers are all part-time and their timetables are at capacity.

“Children receiving instrumental lessons at Stirling, Balfron and McLaren High Schools would be abandoned, as there would be nobody to teach them.”

MSP seeking answers

Alexander Stewart, Conservative MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, said: “Music has long played a central part in Scottish culture and the removal of this service could have a disastrous effect on these children’s life chances.

“Also this situation is certainly not in the spirit of the unanimous motion in support of the music service passed by councillors only two months ago, which I welcomed in Parliament.

“So I have written to Stirling Council’s Chief Executive requesting an urgent meeting regarding this awful situation and I shall also put a Parliamentary Question to the First Minister asking what urgent assistance can be put in place to ensure that these pupils are not abandoned.”

A spokesperson for teaching union EIS said: “There has been absolutely no consultation on this planned exercise with the EIS, and so this is an unexpected and unwelcome development.

“Any reduction now, following budget cuts being rejected by councillors earlier this year, and an assurance of the status quo being maintained at a subsequent council meeting until 2027, will be a shock for music tutors, students, parents and carers.

“This is a wholly unacceptable move, which will seriously affect the trust employees have in the authority as their employer, and similarly for pupils and parents.”

A Stirling Council spokesperson said: “All council services continually assess service delivery for improvement and to ensure best value.

“Work to identify service delivery transformation which may achieve savings is underway across services, but no savings are being taken forward in relation to music tuition.”

