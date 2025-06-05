Perth’s South Inch pavilion cafe reopens with Blend Coffee Lounge team at helm

Perth’s South Inch pavilion cafe has reopened with a familiar city name on the door.

The team behind Perth’s Blend Coffee Lounge have taken on the running of the popular landmark.

Blend’s Sundeep Salins says it’s a privilege to become the latest stewards of a venue that holds so many warm memories for the people of Perth.

“We’ve only just opened and the response has been great,” he said.

“People remember the pavilion and the boating pond, and they’re all saying how glad they are to see the cafe open again.

“It’s nice to be able to breathe new life into the place.”

South Inch pavilion cafe offers snacks, drinks – and toilets

The South Inch pavilion is owned by Perth and Kinross Council.

It advertised for a new operator to run the pavilion cafe at the start of the year.

The rest of the building is occupied by Fair City Juniors Football Club.

Under Blend’s management, the South Inch pavilion cafe will initially be open from 10am-7pm.

Sundeep says the team will settle on the right opening hours for weekends once they’ve had a chance to assess demand.

They are also keen to stay open through the autumn and winter.

The cafe will sell light snacks, ice cream tubs, milkshakes and soft drinks, as well as Blend’s famous coffee.

Its toilets will also be open to the public.

Pavilion cafe is for everyone who uses South Inch

Blend started in Perth’s Old High Street in 2013.

The South Inch pavilion cafe will be its seventh outlet.

The original coffee lounge is still going strong, hosting regular events including a Menopause Cafe and a popular street poetry night.

Sundeep says the aim was to create “a safe space for the city”, and that’s the goal for the pavilion too.

“We’re looking forward to growing our community at the South Inch,” he said.

“We’re hoping we can make it a place for all the people who use the park – mothers and toddlers, people who work from home, people who have come to the park looking for a bit of headspace.

“Really we’re hoping people will come to us and tell us what they want.”

Council praised for role in revival

The South Inch pavilion cafe has had a number of operators over the years.

Sundeep says the Blend team are grateful to Perth and Kinross Council for all their support in getting the building ready to reopen.

Councillor Eric Drysdale, convener of the council’s economy and infrastructure committee, says it’s been a pleasure.

“It is fantastic to see Blend opening on the South Inch,” he said.

“The council has worked closely with Sundeep, and Fair City Community Football Club who have leased the rest of the pavilion, to bring the building back to life.

“I am sure this will be a huge success and a great addition to the South Inch.”