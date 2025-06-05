Perth’s South Inch pavilion cafe reopens with Blend Coffee Lounge team at helm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth’s South Inch pavilion cafe reopens with Blend Coffee Lounge team at helm

The cafe at the South Inch pavilion has reopened for the summer and Blend bosses hope to make it a year-round attraction for Perth

By Morag Lindsay
Three people in front of sign for Blend cafe at South Inch pavilion, Perth
The Blend team at the newly-reopened South Inch pavilion cafe. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

Perth’s South Inch pavilion cafe has reopened with a familiar city name on the door.

The team behind Perth’s Blend Coffee Lounge have taken on the running of the popular landmark.

Blend’s Sundeep Salins says it’s a privilege to become the latest stewards of a venue that holds so many warm memories for the people of Perth.

South Inch pavilion exterior with wooden tables and chairs and large expanse of grass
The South Inch pavilion cafe is back in business. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

“We’ve only just opened and the response has been great,” he said.

“People remember the pavilion and the boating pond, and they’re all saying how glad they are to see the cafe open again.

“It’s nice to be able to breathe new life into the place.”

South Inch pavilion cafe offers snacks, drinks – and toilets

The South Inch pavilion is owned by Perth and Kinross Council.

It advertised for a new operator to run the pavilion cafe at the start of the year.

The rest of the building is occupied by Fair City Juniors Football Club.

Two women standing at open doors to South inch pavilion, Perth
Anna Kilday and Melanie Ward are ready to welcome visitors to the newly opened Blend cafe at the South Inch Pavilion. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Cafe interior with leather chairs and wooden floor
Inside the pavilion cafe. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

Under Blend’s management, the South Inch pavilion cafe will initially be open from 10am-7pm.

Sundeep says the team will settle on the right opening hours for weekends once they’ve had a chance to assess demand.

They are also keen to stay open through the autumn and winter.

Cake counter at South Inch pavilion cafe
Some of the treats on offer at the pavilion cafe. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

The cafe will sell light snacks, ice cream tubs, milkshakes and soft drinks, as well as Blend’s famous coffee.

Its toilets will also be open to the public.

Pavilion cafe is for everyone who uses South Inch

Blend started in Perth’s Old High Street in 2013.

The South Inch pavilion cafe will be its seventh outlet.

The original coffee lounge is still going strong, hosting regular events including a Menopause Cafe and a popular street poetry night.

Sundeep says the aim was to create “a safe space for the city”, and that’s the goal for the pavilion too.

Three people standing and seated around sign for Blend at the South Inch pavilion
Blend’s assistant manager Anna Kilday, area manager Melanie Ward and director Sundeep Salins. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

“We’re looking forward to growing our community at the South Inch,” he said.

“We’re hoping we can make it a place for all the people who use the park – mothers and toddlers, people who work from home, people who have come to the park looking for a bit of headspace.

“Really we’re hoping people will come to us and tell us what they want.”

Council praised for role in revival

The South Inch pavilion cafe has had a number of operators over the years.

Sundeep says the Blend team are grateful to Perth and Kinross Council for all their support in getting the building ready to reopen.

South Inch pavilion exterior
The South Inch pavilion cafe is open and ready for visitors. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

Councillor Eric Drysdale, convener of the council’s economy and infrastructure committee, says it’s been a pleasure.

“It is fantastic to see Blend opening on the South Inch,” he said.

“The council has worked closely with Sundeep, and Fair City Community Football Club who have leased the rest of the pavilion, to bring the building back to life.

“I am sure this will be a huge success and a great addition to the South Inch.”

