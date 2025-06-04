127 new Bannockburn homes one step closer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
127 new Bannockburn homes one step closer

The plans were initially okayed by councillors late last year.

By Alex Watson
The South Stirling Gateway development will transform the area around the former Corbiewood Stadium. Image: Google Street View
Plans for the building of more than 100 new homes in Bannockburn are progressing after Stirling Council granted full planning permission this week.

Persimmon Homes intends to build 127 houses west of Muiralehouse Road and north-east of the former Corbiewood Stadium as part of the South Stirling Gateway development.

Overall, 800 new homes are planned for the area, as well as a new primary school, retail and takeaway units, a park and ride, and a golf facility.

Councillors approved the proposal for 127 properties at a meeting of Stirling Council’s Planning and Regulation Panel in November 2024, and the paperwork was officially signed off on Tuesday June 3.

Construction is already underway on 150 previously green-lit homes as part of phase one of the South Stirling Gateway project.

The latest plans for how the planned South Stirling Gateway houses might look once built. Image: Persimmon Homes/Stirling Council

The planned 127 properties will have a mixture of two, three, and four bedrooms, and 32 will be affordable homes for social rent.

Landscaping, a play park, and electric vehicle charging points also factor into the plans.

The development will be accessed from Pirnhall Road, with another access point off the A91.

And an active travel route for cyclists, pedestrians and wheelchair users will connect the area with existing houses and Bannockburn itself.

Stirling Council recently agreed to purchase 36 homes elsewhere at South Stirling Gateway for £7.176 million.

The properties will be used as council housing.

