127 new Bannockburn homes one step closer

Plans for the building of more than 100 new homes in Bannockburn are progressing after Stirling Council granted full planning permission this week.

Persimmon Homes intends to build 127 houses west of Muiralehouse Road and north-east of the former Corbiewood Stadium as part of the South Stirling Gateway development.

Overall, 800 new homes are planned for the area, as well as a new primary school, retail and takeaway units, a park and ride, and a golf facility.

Councillors approved the proposal for 127 properties at a meeting of Stirling Council’s Planning and Regulation Panel in November 2024, and the paperwork was officially signed off on Tuesday June 3.

Construction is already underway on 150 previously green-lit homes as part of phase one of the South Stirling Gateway project.

The planned 127 properties will have a mixture of two, three, and four bedrooms, and 32 will be affordable homes for social rent.

Landscaping, a play park, and electric vehicle charging points also factor into the plans.

The development will be accessed from Pirnhall Road, with another access point off the A91.

And an active travel route for cyclists, pedestrians and wheelchair users will connect the area with existing houses and Bannockburn itself.

Stirling Council recently agreed to purchase 36 homes elsewhere at South Stirling Gateway for £7.176 million.

The properties will be used as council housing.

