EXCLUSIVE: Dundee city centre anti-social behaviour hotspots revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee city centre anti-social behaviour hotspots revealed

More than 4,000 incidents of anti-social behaviour have been reported to police in the city centre since 2022.

Police in Dundee city centre. Image: Paul Reid
Police in Dundee city centre. Image: Paul Reid
By Andrew Robson & Ema Sabljak

The anti-social behaviour hotspots in Dundee city centre have been revealed.

More than 4,000 incidents of anti-social behaviour have been reported to Police Scotland in Dundee city centre since 2022.

Anti-social behaviour is when a person acts in a manner that causes or is likely to cause alarm or distress.

Incidents can be broken down into:

  • Public nuisance incidents
  • Disturbances
  • Noise
  • Neighbour disputes
  • Communications
  • Damage

A Freedom of Information request submitted by The Courier has revealed the locations and types of anti-social behaviour incidents in the city centre since the start of 2022.

Dundee city centre anti-social behaviour hotspots

Reform Street is the biggest anti-social behaviour hotspot in the city centre, with the number of incidents reported rising over the last three years.

In the first four months of 2025, a further 76 incidents were reported on the street, nearly three times as many as the second-worst overall area, Seagate (28).

The Courier has reported on several anti-social behaviour incidents on Reform Street, including in January, when a pile of rubbish was set on fire inside the McDonald’s restaurant.

Further incidents took place at the restaurant the following week, including alleged assaults and another fire.

At the time, McDonald’s franchisee Nick McPartland attributed the incidents to “social media one-upmanship”.

After Reform Street, Seagate and Murraygate are the worst city centre areas for anti-social behaviour, with 313 and 302 incidents respectively since 2022.

Meanwhile, Reform Street also leads the way in the number of “disturbances” in the city centre, with 235 since the start of 2022.

However, the most public nuisance incidents have been reported on Murraygate.

West Bell Street tops the list for reports of both neighbour disputes and communications offences, but this is likely down to them being reported at the police headquarters in that location.

The most noise complaints have come from Castle Street (91) – nearly four times as many as the second location on the list, Union Street (23).

Meanwhile, the most incidents of damage have also been reported on Reform Street, narrowly beating Overgate Lane.

Reform Street businesses speak out over anti-social behaviour problems

Betty Sharp, owner of Woolcraft on Reform Street, says “it comes as no surprise” to see it leading the way for anti-social behaviour incidents.

Betty said: “Quite often you hear screaming and shouting, and I do think it puts people off the street.

“I feel like it’s got worse over the last three years, but the police have always dealt with it very quickly.

“People seem to use Reform Street as a place to congregate, although much of the trouble is further down.”

461 incidents of anti-social behaviour have been reported on Reform Street in Dundee City centre since 2022
More than 460 incidents of anti-social behaviour have been reported on Reform Street since 2022. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Vivek Medasani, manager of Cupp Bubble Tea, has experienced anti-social behaviour first-hand.

He said: “At the beginning of the year, there were a few instances where youths were causing trouble outside the store – spilling drinks on customers and throwing rubbish inside the store.

“Thankfully, there haven’t been any incidents for a few months now, but stuff like this makes people think twice about coming in.”

Police Scotland ‘targeting problem areas’

Chief Inspector Rachael Burns, Local Area Commander with Police Scotland, said: “We are aware of reports of anti-social behaviour in Dundee city centre and understand the impact this has on the local community.

“We remain committed to reducing antisocial behaviour in the area.”

CI Burns says there is a team of officers dedicated to the city centre operating seven days a week.

These officers provide a presence and engage with the public and businesses.

Police Scotland says it has a dedicated city centre team. Image: Paul Reid

She added: “Local officers will continue to carry out patrols in areas where incidents are reported to help crack down on any anti-social behaviour.

“We also liaise regularly with partners, including Dundee City Council community wardens, to target problem areas.

“Anti-social behaviour in any form is unacceptable and will continue to be a focus for local community officers.

“I would encourage anyone who has knowledge of those involved in these incidents to report it to your local community policing team or anonymously through Crimestoppers.”

More from News

Police in Dundee city centre. Image: Paul Reid
Revealed: The West Fife speed cameras most likely to catch drivers out - and…
Improvements at Riverside Park in Glenrothes are almost complete
5 great things about Riverside Park in Glenrothes after £5m revamp
Police in Dundee city centre. Image: Paul Reid
Behind the scenes with Dundee restoration team fighting to save RRS Discovery
Police in Dundee city centre. Image: Paul Reid
Former Stirling student tipped to be next big thing in crime fiction
Jennifer Gill, with husband Andy and sons, Micah and Rory, holding a pic of son Oliver.
King's Birthday Honours 2025: Full list of recipients in Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Police van at the scene.
Road closed near Dunning due to ongoing police probe
Police in Dundee city centre. Image: Paul Reid
Emergency services rush to Dundee street after two-vehicle crash
Police in Dundee city centre. Image: Paul Reid
Police probe hit-and-run on Dundee street
Diane and one of her dresses.
Inside the new Blairgowrie boutique selling new and preloved affordable wedding dresses
Police launched an investigation into a car fire on Crathie Place last month.
EXCLUSIVE: Gangland feuds in Dundee behind spate of torched cars

Conversation