EXCLUSIVE: Dundee city centre anti-social behaviour hotspots revealed

The anti-social behaviour hotspots in Dundee city centre have been revealed.

More than 4,000 incidents of anti-social behaviour have been reported to Police Scotland in Dundee city centre since 2022.

Anti-social behaviour is when a person acts in a manner that causes or is likely to cause alarm or distress.

Incidents can be broken down into:

Public nuisance incidents

Disturbances

Noise

Neighbour disputes

Communications

Damage

A Freedom of Information request submitted by The Courier has revealed the locations and types of anti-social behaviour incidents in the city centre since the start of 2022.

Dundee city centre anti-social behaviour hotspots

Reform Street is the biggest anti-social behaviour hotspot in the city centre, with the number of incidents reported rising over the last three years.

In the first four months of 2025, a further 76 incidents were reported on the street, nearly three times as many as the second-worst overall area, Seagate (28).

The Courier has reported on several anti-social behaviour incidents on Reform Street, including in January, when a pile of rubbish was set on fire inside the McDonald’s restaurant.

Further incidents took place at the restaurant the following week, including alleged assaults and another fire.

At the time, McDonald’s franchisee Nick McPartland attributed the incidents to “social media one-upmanship”.

After Reform Street, Seagate and Murraygate are the worst city centre areas for anti-social behaviour, with 313 and 302 incidents respectively since 2022.

Meanwhile, Reform Street also leads the way in the number of “disturbances” in the city centre, with 235 since the start of 2022.

However, the most public nuisance incidents have been reported on Murraygate.

West Bell Street tops the list for reports of both neighbour disputes and communications offences, but this is likely down to them being reported at the police headquarters in that location.

The most noise complaints have come from Castle Street (91) – nearly four times as many as the second location on the list, Union Street (23).

Meanwhile, the most incidents of damage have also been reported on Reform Street, narrowly beating Overgate Lane.

Reform Street businesses speak out over anti-social behaviour problems

Betty Sharp, owner of Woolcraft on Reform Street, says “it comes as no surprise” to see it leading the way for anti-social behaviour incidents.

Betty said: “Quite often you hear screaming and shouting, and I do think it puts people off the street.

“I feel like it’s got worse over the last three years, but the police have always dealt with it very quickly.

“People seem to use Reform Street as a place to congregate, although much of the trouble is further down.”

Vivek Medasani, manager of Cupp Bubble Tea, has experienced anti-social behaviour first-hand.

He said: “At the beginning of the year, there were a few instances where youths were causing trouble outside the store – spilling drinks on customers and throwing rubbish inside the store.

“Thankfully, there haven’t been any incidents for a few months now, but stuff like this makes people think twice about coming in.”

Police Scotland ‘targeting problem areas’

Chief Inspector Rachael Burns, Local Area Commander with Police Scotland, said: “We are aware of reports of anti-social behaviour in Dundee city centre and understand the impact this has on the local community.

“We remain committed to reducing antisocial behaviour in the area.”

CI Burns says there is a team of officers dedicated to the city centre operating seven days a week.

These officers provide a presence and engage with the public and businesses.

She added: “Local officers will continue to carry out patrols in areas where incidents are reported to help crack down on any anti-social behaviour.

“We also liaise regularly with partners, including Dundee City Council community wardens, to target problem areas.

“Anti-social behaviour in any form is unacceptable and will continue to be a focus for local community officers.

“I would encourage anyone who has knowledge of those involved in these incidents to report it to your local community policing team or anonymously through Crimestoppers.”