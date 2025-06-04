Fife neighbours scoop cash jackpot on BBC quiz show Bridge of Lies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife neighbours scoop cash jackpot on BBC quiz show Bridge of Lies

Team from Coaltown of Wemyss appeared on the BBC quiz show hosted by Ross Kemp on Wednesday.

By Neil Henderson
Contestant Craig Smith looks on as wife, Lyndsey cant look on Bridge of Lies BBC quiz show.
Contestant Craig Smith looks on as wife, Lyndsey cant look on Bridge of Lies BBC quiz show. Image: BBC

A team of neighbours from a Fife town has won the cash jackpot on the hit BBC quiz show Bridge of Lies.

The team of four from Coaltown of Wemyss, scooped the £4,575 prize money in a nail-biting finale on Wednesday.

The contestants included former Courier reporter Craig Smith and his wife, Lyndsey, along with neighbours, Nicola Forrest and Kenny Rodger.

Contestants compete against the clock using their general knowledge, strategic skills, and often luck, to spot correct answers as well as lies in order to cross the bridge.

BBC quiz show Bridge of Lies

The prize money mounts up depending on the number of players who successfully make it across.

L- R Craig Smith, Lyndsey Smith, Nicola Forrest and Kenny Rodger.
Contestants L- R Craig Smith, Lyndsey Smith, Nicola Forrest and Kenny Rodger. Image: BBC
Nicola successfully crosses the 'bridge'.
Nicola successfully crosses the ‘bridge’. Image: BBC

The contestants then team up to take on the ‘final crossing’ challenge.

If they successfully make it across by answering a series of questions correctly, they win the prize money accumulated during the show.

The quiz is hosted by actor Ross Kemp, famous for his role as Grant Mitchell in Eastenders.

Tackling questions on subjects including holidays, theatre, names and the Stephen Spielberg films, all four made it across the bridge.

Actor Ross Kemp hosts the show

This allowed them to go for the £4,575 prize pot working as a team to navigate across the bridge.

Lyndsey Smith got all her questions correct.
Lyndsey Smith got all her questions correct. Image: BBC
Craig contemplates his answer as Ross Kemp looks on.
Craig contemplates his answer as Ross Kemp looks on. Image: BBC

With two of the team already out before completing the task, it was Lyndsey’s turn to face the final question.

And it was an agonising few seconds before host, Kemp, revealed that she was correct and they had scooped the prize money.

The four hugged and cheered as they were congratulated by Kemp before revealing they would use the money on a group holiday ot Turkey.

Fife team scooped £4,575 jackpot

Speaking after the show was broadcast, Craig said he’d always wanted to be a contestant on a TV quiz show.

He said: “I applied initially one night, probably after a bottle of wine, thinking it wouldn’t go anywhere but they gave us a call back and it went from there really.

“I’ve always liked the show as it’s usually on around teatime in the background, and you end up just shouting at the screen.

“So I thought “why not give it a go?”

Kenny faces the questions as his Fife team mates watch.
Kenny faces the questions as his Fife teammates watch. Image: BBC
The Fife team jump for joy after winning the jackpot.
The Fife team jumped for joy after winning the jackpot. Image: BBC

The 43-year-old former Courier reporter said he couldn’t believe it when he found out his application had been successful.

He added: “It was filmed last September, so it’s been around nine months to wait for it to come on.

“We had a brilliant time at the studios in Glasgow, and Ross Kemp is a really nice guy as well.

“We were last on the day to film, so it went on until about 8pm.

“None of us could watch it go out live, so we all gathered together to watch it on iPlayer with a wee glass of fizz to celebrate.”

Craig said that the money had been put towards a holiday in Turkey in July for the team as well as several other Coaltown of Wemyss neighbours.

The episode of Brdge of Lies is available to watch now on BBC iplayer.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

