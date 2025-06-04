Fife neighbours scoop cash jackpot on BBC quiz show Bridge of Lies

A team of neighbours from a Fife town has won the cash jackpot on the hit BBC quiz show Bridge of Lies.

The team of four from Coaltown of Wemyss, scooped the £4,575 prize money in a nail-biting finale on Wednesday.

The contestants included former Courier reporter Craig Smith and his wife, Lyndsey, along with neighbours, Nicola Forrest and Kenny Rodger.

Contestants compete against the clock using their general knowledge, strategic skills, and often luck, to spot correct answers as well as lies in order to cross the bridge.

BBC quiz show Bridge of Lies

The prize money mounts up depending on the number of players who successfully make it across.

The contestants then team up to take on the ‘final crossing’ challenge.

If they successfully make it across by answering a series of questions correctly, they win the prize money accumulated during the show.

The quiz is hosted by actor Ross Kemp, famous for his role as Grant Mitchell in Eastenders.

Tackling questions on subjects including holidays, theatre, names and the Stephen Spielberg films, all four made it across the bridge.

Actor Ross Kemp hosts the show

This allowed them to go for the £4,575 prize pot working as a team to navigate across the bridge.

With two of the team already out before completing the task, it was Lyndsey’s turn to face the final question.

And it was an agonising few seconds before host, Kemp, revealed that she was correct and they had scooped the prize money.

The four hugged and cheered as they were congratulated by Kemp before revealing they would use the money on a group holiday ot Turkey.

Fife team scooped £4,575 jackpot

Speaking after the show was broadcast, Craig said he’d always wanted to be a contestant on a TV quiz show.

He said: “I applied initially one night, probably after a bottle of wine, thinking it wouldn’t go anywhere but they gave us a call back and it went from there really.

“I’ve always liked the show as it’s usually on around teatime in the background, and you end up just shouting at the screen.

“So I thought “why not give it a go?”

The 43-year-old former Courier reporter said he couldn’t believe it when he found out his application had been successful.

He added: “It was filmed last September, so it’s been around nine months to wait for it to come on.

“We had a brilliant time at the studios in Glasgow, and Ross Kemp is a really nice guy as well.

“We were last on the day to film, so it went on until about 8pm.

“None of us could watch it go out live, so we all gathered together to watch it on iPlayer with a wee glass of fizz to celebrate.”

Craig said that the money had been put towards a holiday in Turkey in July for the team as well as several other Coaltown of Wemyss neighbours.

The episode of Brdge of Lies is available to watch now on BBC iplayer.