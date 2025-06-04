Brechin City offer reward to catch vandals after Glebe Park break-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brechin City offer reward to catch vandals after Glebe Park break-in

The club's pubic address system was vandalised during the break-in.

By Neil Henderson
Brechin City Football Club's Glebe Park gorund.
Brechin City Football Club's Glebe Park gorund. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group

Vandals have struck at Brechin City’s Glebe Park stadium, trashing the public address system following a break-in.

It’s thought the damage was caused overnight on Tuesday.

The stadium’s public address system was damaged, as well as monitors that were kept in the stadium announcer’s area.

The club confirmed the break-in in a statement issued on Wednesday evening..

The incident was reported to the police.

Break-in at Glebe Park ground

A £250 reward is now being offered by the club for anyone with information that identifies those responsible.

A statement posted on the club’s Facebook page read: “Brechin City Football Club was the victim of a break-in last night.

“Damage was caused to the stadium’s public address system and monitors in the announcer box.

“We are appealing to our community for any information that may assist in identifying those responsible.

“A reward of £250 is being offered for any information that leads to the successful prosecution of those involved.

“If you know or hear anything, please report it directly to Police Scotland on 101.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

