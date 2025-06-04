Brechin City offer reward to catch vandals after Glebe Park break-in

Vandals have struck at Brechin City’s Glebe Park stadium, trashing the public address system following a break-in.

It’s thought the damage was caused overnight on Tuesday.

The stadium’s public address system was damaged, as well as monitors that were kept in the stadium announcer’s area.

The club confirmed the break-in in a statement issued on Wednesday evening..

The incident was reported to the police.

Break-in at Glebe Park ground

A £250 reward is now being offered by the club for anyone with information that identifies those responsible.

A statement posted on the club’s Facebook page read: “Brechin City Football Club was the victim of a break-in last night.

“Damage was caused to the stadium’s public address system and monitors in the announcer box.

“We are appealing to our community for any information that may assist in identifying those responsible.

“A reward of £250 is being offered for any information that leads to the successful prosecution of those involved.

“If you know or hear anything, please report it directly to Police Scotland on 101.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.