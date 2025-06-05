Criminals target Apprentice star in V&A Dundee scam bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Criminals target Apprentice star in V&A Dundee scam bid

Mike Soutar, a board member at the museum, was asked to spend £450 on vouchers by a crook pretending to be the V&A's chairman.

By Ben MacDonald
Mike Soutar was caught out by online scammers
Online scammers targeted Mike Soutar. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

The Apprentice star Mike Soutar has revealed how he was targeted by criminals who used V&A Dundee in a bid to scam him.

The Dundee-born businessman, a regular on Lord Sugar’s BBC show, received an email he believed had been sent by the museum’s chairman, Tim Allan.

The message asked Mike – a board member at the V&A – to buy gift cards as a reward for hard-working staff at the museum.

But he eventually realised he was being scammed when one of his transactions was blocked.

Mike Soutar targeted by online scammer

Mike, who started his career at DC Thomson and is famed for catching out candidates on The Apprentice, posted about the scam bid on LinkedIn.

He said the email from ‘Tim’ asked him to buy £450-worth of iTunes vouchers and to send his V&A colleague the pin numbers.

Mike wrote: “He sounds a bit stressed and impatient so I try to call him.

“I get no answer but, pressed for time myself, I buy £150 of vouchers.

“My credit card flags the second transaction and blocks it.

V&A Dundee chairman Tim Allan. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“I curse the overcautious fraud filter, and I tap on Tim’s name at the top of the email address.

“It is not his email address.

“I message him. He phones me back. ‘What’s all this about vouchers?'”

Mike says he got his money back but felt like an “absolute mug” at nearly being caught out.

He said: “The irony is not lost on me.

“I’m the man who catches unwitting candidates out on The Apprentice!

Mike said he initially felt embarrassed at nearly getting caught out. Image: Mike Soutar/LinkedIn

“But scams don’t prey on stupidity. They prey on timing. On stress. On distraction. They exploit trust.

“That’s why so many victims don’t talk about it.

“Because it feels personal. It shakes something deeper than your bank balance.

“So here I am, not staying silent.

“Fraud can happen to anyone. Even me. Even you.”

The Courier has taken a look at 11 interesting facts about Mike, who has grilled Apprentice hopefuls since 2010.

Conversation