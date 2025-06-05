Notorious Inverkeithing quarry up for sale just days after housing plans failed

A notorious quarry in Inverkeithing has been put up for sale just days after plans for housing on the site failed.

Councillors refused an application for a multi-million-pound residential development at Presonhill Quarry for a second time in May.

Developers claimed the proposal would increase safety at the site by filling in the deepwater pond.

Three people, including two teenagers, have died while swimming or diving at the quarry since 2014.

More than 100 people objected to the plans, and councillors decided the impact on Inverkeithing outweighed any benefits.

The 44-acre site is now on the market for an undisclosed price.

The former hard rock quarry, which operated between 1896 and the 1980s, is described as being in a “scenic location overlooking the Firth of Forth and Forth bridges”.

The listing from Pall Mall Estates says the quarry has “strong redevelopment potential”, despite the refusal of planning permission last month.

Developer DDR (UK) Ltd wanted to build 180 houses, self-catering holiday accommodation and a cafe.

The plans were recommended for approval by Fife Council’s planning officer.

However, members of Fife Council’s west and central planning committee refused the application on May 21 due to the potential impact on Inverkeithing‘s character.

The first bid to get housing on the site was refused three years ago, with a subsequent appeal to the Scottish Government also failing.

