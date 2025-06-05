Notorious Inverkeithing quarry up for sale just days after housing plans failed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Notorious Inverkeithing quarry up for sale just days after housing plans failed

Prestonhill Quarry is on the market after plans for a multi-million-pound residential development were refused.

By Ellidh Aitken
Prestonhill Quarry is up for sale. Image: Pall Mall Estates/Zoopla
Prestonhill Quarry is up for sale. Image: Pall Mall Estates/Zoopla

A notorious quarry in Inverkeithing has been put up for sale just days after plans for housing on the site failed.

Councillors refused an application for a multi-million-pound residential development at Presonhill Quarry for a second time in May.

Developers claimed the proposal would increase safety at the site by filling in the deepwater pond.

Three people, including two teenagers, have died while swimming or diving at the quarry since 2014.

Prestonhill Quarry in Inverkeithing is up for sale. Image: Pall Mall Estates/Zoopla
The disused quarry is on the market for an undisclosed price. Image: Pall Mall Estates/Zoopla

More than 100 people objected to the plans, and councillors decided the impact on Inverkeithing outweighed any benefits.

The 44-acre site is now on the market for an undisclosed price.

The former hard rock quarry, which operated between 1896 and the 1980s, is described as being in a “scenic location overlooking the Firth of Forth and Forth bridges”.

The listing from Pall Mall Estates says the quarry has “strong redevelopment potential”, despite the refusal of planning permission last month.

Housing plans for the quarry were refused in May. Image: Pall Mall Estates/Zoopla
The quarry is situated close to the Firth of Forth. Image: Pall Mall Estates/Zoopla
The listing boasts views of the Forth bridges. Image: Pall Mall Estates/Zoopla

Developer DDR (UK) Ltd wanted to build 180 houses, self-catering holiday accommodation and a cafe.

The plans were recommended for approval by Fife Council’s planning officer.

However, members of Fife Council’s west and central planning committee refused the application on May 21 due to the potential impact on Inverkeithing‘s character.

The first bid to get housing on the site was refused three years ago, with a subsequent appeal to the Scottish Government also failing.

Elsewhere in Fife, an adults-only caravan and camping site near Lundin Links has been put up for sale.

And there are plans to build homes on the site of a former Kirkcaldy shopping centre.

More from News

Raza Hussain
Conman who bought £140k Perth house through fraudulent scheme given unpaid work
Borrowmeadow Road, Stirling
Fast-food ChicKing drive thru could be coming to Stirling
John Swinney was asked to intervene to ensure the final obstacles were resolved. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
John Swinney commits to removing final Rosyth-Dunkirk ferry obstacles
Primrose Crescent, Tulloch, Perth
6 people arrested after cocaine and £38,000 cash found in Perth
Red Arrows.
Red Arrows: When and where to see world-famous jets fly over Perthshire and Fife
To go with story by Finn Nixon. Fire at Dundee property in Coldside Picture shows; Police are in attendance at the scene of the fire. . Coldside, Dundee . Supplied by Andrew Robson/DC Thomson Date; 05/06/2025
Police at scene of Dundee flat fire
A hooded man was seen taking two tills from Black Rooster Dundee during a break-in
VIDEO: Smash-and-grab thief steals tills from Dundee takeaway
Clive Burgoyne
Bird of prey poison plotter sentenced for Angus estate revenge bid
Lorraine and Emma set out to find a new home in Stirling. Image: Channel 4
Stirling family overcome setback on TV property show to find perfect home
The musicians played a piece of music that began as a funeral march and ended with Ode to Joy. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Stirling school music tuition facing £200k 'back door' cuts despite council promise

Conversation