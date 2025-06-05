News Youth, 17, charged with attempted murder after Dundee street fight The teenager is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday. By Ellidh Aitken June 5 2025, 8:44am June 5 2025, 8:44am Share Youth, 17, charged with attempted murder after Dundee street fight Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5260901/teenager-charged-attempted-murder-dundee-street-fight/ Copy Link The streets were taped off in the aftermath of the incident. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson A teenager has been charged with attempted murder after a street fight in Dundee. Police sealed off St Clement Place and St Edmund Place in the aftermath of the incident on May 27. Officers have now arrested and charged a 17-year-old male in connection with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon. He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday. A 24-year-old man was taken to hospital following the incident in St Mary’s at around 1.40pm on May 27. A further four men, aged 24, 36, 46 and 63, were previously charged in connection with assault and threatening and abusive behaviour. They will be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.