Youth, 17, charged with attempted murder after Dundee street fight

A teenager has been charged with attempted murder after a street fight in Dundee.

Police sealed off St Clement Place and St Edmund Place in the aftermath of the incident on May 27.

Officers have now arrested and charged a 17-year-old male in connection with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday.

A 24-year-old man was taken to hospital following the incident in St Mary’s at around 1.40pm on May 27.

A further four men, aged 24, 36, 46 and 63, were previously charged in connection with assault and threatening and abusive behaviour.

They will be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.