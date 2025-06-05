Stirling family overcome setback on TV property show to find perfect home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling family overcome setback on TV property show to find perfect home

Mum-and-daughter duo Lorraine and Emma featured on Location, Location, Location as they sought a new house for £275,000.

By Isla Glen
Lorraine and Emma set out to find a new home in Stirling. Image: Channel 4
A Stirling family overcame a house-hunting setback on a popular TV property show to find their dream home.

Mum-and-daughter duo Lorraine and Emma starred on Location, Location, Location on Channel 4 on Wednesday night.

Hosts Phil Spencer and Kirstie Allsopp were tasked with finding the pair a home in the city on a budget of £275,000.

The pair had been living with Lorraine’s parents after she separated from her partner, but were looking for a place of their own.

They identified Bridge of Allan as their ideal area to be close to family, but were open to trying other areas.

Stirling duo go house-hunting on Location, Location, Location

Lorraine and Emma wanted something open-plan with a “decent-sized” kitchen, a sociable space, good storage and transport links.

They also hoped to find a three-bedroom home so that Meg, Lorraine’s other daughter, could live with them when she returned from Australia.

The house hunt started in Cambusbarron on the outskirts of the city.

Phil showed the pair a three-bedroom terraced house that was on the market for offers over £234,000.

Emma, a law student, said it was “perfect” for two people, while Lorraine said it ticked a lot of boxes.

Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer, hosts of Location, Location, Location. Image: Channel 4
The mum-and-daughter duo on the show on Wednesday. Image: Channel 4

However, they wanted more space and storage.

Next, they viewed a nearby flat.

This property, described as “stunning” by the family, was under their budget with an asking price of offers over £189,000.

It had more space, an open-plan kitchen and living room area and plenty of cupboard space.

Stirling mum and daughter bid on three-bedroom Torbrex cottage

However, as it only had two bedrooms, Lorraine and Emma were unsure.

Kirstie, meanwhile, picked out a three-bedroom period maisonette in the city centre for the duo to view.

This was a project property and was on sale for offers over £195,000.

However, Lorraine and Emma said they felt it needed too much work.

The final property they viewed, a three-bedroom cottage in Torbrex, went down a storm with the pair.

Located opposite The Inn at Torbrex, the property already had two offers by the time they viewed it.

The Torbrex cottage that the pair bid on. Image: Channel 4
The family eventually bought a Stirling townhouse. Image: Channel 4

The duo decided to make an offer but were left “disappointed” when their bid of £260,000 was not enough to secure the property, despite its asking price of offers over £245,000.

However, Location, Location, Location revealed how just a few weeks later, Lorraine and Emma bought a three-bedroom townhouse on the outskirts of Stirling for £255,000.

This left them with enough money to do some work on the house before they moved in.

There was also a family reunion, as Meg returned from Australia to join them in their new home.

More from News

