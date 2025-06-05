Stirling family overcome setback on TV property show to find perfect home

A Stirling family overcame a house-hunting setback on a popular TV property show to find their dream home.

Mum-and-daughter duo Lorraine and Emma starred on Location, Location, Location on Channel 4 on Wednesday night.

Hosts Phil Spencer and Kirstie Allsopp were tasked with finding the pair a home in the city on a budget of £275,000.

The pair had been living with Lorraine’s parents after she separated from her partner, but were looking for a place of their own.

They identified Bridge of Allan as their ideal area to be close to family, but were open to trying other areas.

Stirling duo go house-hunting on Location, Location, Location

Lorraine and Emma wanted something open-plan with a “decent-sized” kitchen, a sociable space, good storage and transport links.

They also hoped to find a three-bedroom home so that Meg, Lorraine’s other daughter, could live with them when she returned from Australia.

The house hunt started in Cambusbarron on the outskirts of the city.

Phil showed the pair a three-bedroom terraced house that was on the market for offers over £234,000.

Emma, a law student, said it was “perfect” for two people, while Lorraine said it ticked a lot of boxes.

However, they wanted more space and storage.

Next, they viewed a nearby flat.

This property, described as “stunning” by the family, was under their budget with an asking price of offers over £189,000.

It had more space, an open-plan kitchen and living room area and plenty of cupboard space.

Stirling mum and daughter bid on three-bedroom Torbrex cottage

However, as it only had two bedrooms, Lorraine and Emma were unsure.

Kirstie, meanwhile, picked out a three-bedroom period maisonette in the city centre for the duo to view.

This was a project property and was on sale for offers over £195,000.

However, Lorraine and Emma said they felt it needed too much work.

The final property they viewed, a three-bedroom cottage in Torbrex, went down a storm with the pair.

Located opposite The Inn at Torbrex, the property already had two offers by the time they viewed it.

The duo decided to make an offer but were left “disappointed” when their bid of £260,000 was not enough to secure the property, despite its asking price of offers over £245,000.

However, Location, Location, Location revealed how just a few weeks later, Lorraine and Emma bought a three-bedroom townhouse on the outskirts of Stirling for £255,000.

This left them with enough money to do some work on the house before they moved in.

There was also a family reunion, as Meg returned from Australia to join them in their new home.

