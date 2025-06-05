VIDEO: Smash-and-grab thief steals tills from Dundee takeaway

CCTV footage has captured the moment a smash-and-grab thief stole two tills from a Dundee takeaway.

The thief, believed to be a man, broke into Black Rooster on Arbroath Road early on Wednesday.

A member of staff at the peri-peri chicken outlet told The Courier the person responsible was spotted cycling in the adjacent Aldi car park before gaining entry to the takeaway.

He said: “Looking at the footage, he’s been cycling around the car park at Aldi before walking past the Black Rooster window at 1.05am.

Thief smashes way into Dundee takeaway Black Rooster

“He takes a peek in our window and then smashes the glass on the door to gain entry to the shop.

“He then runs behind the till and rips both tills while damaging several other parts of the shop.

“Then he runs off with both tills.

“I’m not sure where he went after he left the shop, but he doesn’t go past the lane at the back of the shop, so he must have gone off towards Arbraoth Road or into Eastern Cemetery. ”

It has not been confirmed how much cash was in the tills at the time of the theft.

Police Scotland confirmed it is investigating the incident, which was reported later on Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson said: “Around 9am on Wednesday, we received a report of a break-in and theft from a premises on Arbroath Road, Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”