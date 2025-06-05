VIDEO: Smash-and-grab thief steals tills from Dundee takeaway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: Smash-and-grab thief steals tills from Dundee takeaway

Police are investigating the incident at Black Rooster on Arbroath Road.

By Andrew Robson

CCTV footage has captured the moment a smash-and-grab thief stole two tills from a Dundee takeaway.

The thief, believed to be a man, broke into Black Rooster on Arbroath Road early on Wednesday.

A member of staff at the peri-peri chicken outlet told The Courier the person responsible was spotted cycling in the adjacent Aldi car park before gaining entry to the takeaway.

He said: “Looking at the footage, he’s been cycling around the car park at Aldi before walking past the Black Rooster window at 1.05am.

Thief smashes way into Dundee takeaway Black Rooster

“He takes a peek in our window and then smashes the glass on the door to gain entry to the shop.

“He then runs behind the till and rips both tills while damaging several other parts of the shop.

“Then he runs off with both tills.

“I’m not sure where he went after he left the shop, but he doesn’t go past the lane at the back of the shop, so he must have gone off towards Arbraoth Road or into Eastern Cemetery. ”

The break-in took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The break-in took place in the early hours of Wednesday. Image: Supplied

It has not been confirmed how much cash was in the tills at the time of the theft.

Police Scotland confirmed it is investigating the incident, which was reported later on Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson said: “Around 9am on Wednesday, we received a report of a break-in and theft from a premises on Arbroath Road, Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

