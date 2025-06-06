Debate: Dundonians slam ‘money grabbing’ city tourist tax proposals – what do you think?

Dundonians have been having their say on proposals to introduce a tourist tax in the city.

On Monday, councillors on the local authority’s economic growth committee will discuss a report outlining how a visitor levy could be implemented in the city.

They will also be asked to approve an engagement exercise with local businesses and residents, which could begin this summer.

A working group would be set up with council and third-party representatives to engage with local businesses, residents and “any other relevant partners”.

Feedback from this will then be heard by councillors at a committee meeting, where they will decide whether a statutory consultation should be approved.

The earliest date a Dundee tourist tax will be launched is spring 2028.

‘The leisure industry already under attack’

Ahead of Monday’s meeting, readers of The Courier have been having their say on the possible Dundee tourist tax.

Writing on our website, one commenter said: “We should be welcoming tourists with open arms, yet the current state of Dundee’s city centre paints a far bleaker picture.

“Boarded-up shops, deserted high streets, and a lack of investment make it increasingly difficult to imagine why anyone would choose to visit.

“It’s a deeply concerning reflection of ongoing neglect.”

Another added: “Holiday tax on visiting tourists is just another way of money grabbing by way of tax manipulation.

“The leisure industry already under attack by high costs and high prices again have to take the brunt by upping the prices to cover.”

And ‘Steve C’ wrote: “Lots of tourist destinations have a tourist tax and people are willing to pay.

“That being said, surely by paying to stay in the first place helps the local economy through employment and taxes paid by the business the tourists use.”

But what do you think of the proposals? Is introducing a tourist tax in Dundee a wise move to boost the city or will it turn people away?

Let us know your thoughts in our comments section.