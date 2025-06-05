VIDEO: Broughty Ferry drivers brazenly ignore level crossing warning lights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: Broughty Ferry drivers brazenly ignore level crossing warning lights

There have been 18 recorded incidents at the Gray Street crossing this year so far.

By Finn Nixon

This is the moment several drivers brazenly ignore warning lights at a level crossing in Broughty Ferry.

The footage shows three vehicles using the crossing after lights start flashing to warn that a train is coming.

One driver even goes onto the opposite side of the road to get out of the way because the van in front has come to a halt.

Barriers then start to come down while the third vehicle is still on the crossing.

Network Rail has released the video to highlight how Broughty Ferry is the most misused public level crossing in Scotland.

Tragedy warning over Broughty Ferry level crossing misuse

There have been 18 recorded incidents at the crossing this year alone.

A campaign has now been launched to tackle misuse of the crossing, through which about 120 trains pass every day.

Innis Keith, health, safety and environment director at Network Rail Scotland, said: “At Broughty Ferry, we’ve seen too many potentially dangerous situations.

“It’s about protecting lives and making sure no family faces the heartbreak of a preventable tragedy.

“Staying alert and taking a few careful steps can be the difference between getting home safely and not making it home at all.”

An LNER train passes through the Broughty Ferry level crossing. Image: Network Rail

Inspector Ashley Forbes from British Transport Police said: “There is simply no excuse for misusing a level crossing and ignoring safety procedures.

“The consequences of trying to beat the system or failing to pay attention are severe.

“You not only put your own life at risk when you fail to treat a level crossing with respect, but also the lives of the passengers and staff of the oncoming train.

“The railways can be incredibly dangerous, which is why people need to do the right thing when using railway level crossings.

“If you see anyone failing to adhere to the safety procedures and putting themselves and others in harm’s way, I urge you to report it to us by texting 61016 or by calling us.”

Conversation