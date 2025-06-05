VIDEO: Broughty Ferry drivers brazenly ignore level crossing warning lights

This is the moment several drivers brazenly ignore warning lights at a level crossing in Broughty Ferry.

The footage shows three vehicles using the crossing after lights start flashing to warn that a train is coming.

One driver even goes onto the opposite side of the road to get out of the way because the van in front has come to a halt.

Barriers then start to come down while the third vehicle is still on the crossing.

Network Rail has released the video to highlight how Broughty Ferry is the most misused public level crossing in Scotland.

Tragedy warning over Broughty Ferry level crossing misuse

There have been 18 recorded incidents at the crossing this year alone.

A campaign has now been launched to tackle misuse of the crossing, through which about 120 trains pass every day.

Innis Keith, health, safety and environment director at Network Rail Scotland, said: “At Broughty Ferry, we’ve seen too many potentially dangerous situations.

“It’s about protecting lives and making sure no family faces the heartbreak of a preventable tragedy.

“Staying alert and taking a few careful steps can be the difference between getting home safely and not making it home at all.”

Inspector Ashley Forbes from British Transport Police said: “There is simply no excuse for misusing a level crossing and ignoring safety procedures.

“The consequences of trying to beat the system or failing to pay attention are severe.

“You not only put your own life at risk when you fail to treat a level crossing with respect, but also the lives of the passengers and staff of the oncoming train.

“The railways can be incredibly dangerous, which is why people need to do the right thing when using railway level crossings.

“If you see anyone failing to adhere to the safety procedures and putting themselves and others in harm’s way, I urge you to report it to us by texting 61016 or by calling us.”