Scottish Water apologises for Dunblane High Street disruption as length of next closure reduced

Openreach was scheduled to close the road for another 12 days later this month, but the timescale has now been significantly cut back.

By Alex Watson
There have been complaints over bad communication when it comes to High Street closures. Image: James McDowall/Shutterstock
Some Dunblane locals have received an apology from Scottish Water over a recent closure of the town’s High Street.

Correspondence was sent to residents and business owners on the main shopping thoroughfare last month, offering “sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused” by work that shut the street in April.

Scottish Water said the closure that began on April 6 was due to a scheduled repair to a communication pipe.

The letter explained: “Unfortunately, no pipework or leak was found during the excavation”.

However, the utility company said other work had then been carried out at the same time, including an urgent repair to a section of wastewater pipe.

The High Street reopened on April 10.

Runners recently took to the High Street during the Dunblane Road Race. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson

The apology came after some Dunblane residents and traders expressed frustration over the disruption.

They feel communication around the roadworks and closure was poor, particularly given the work was planned and not an emergency.

Scottish Water’s letter read: “We understand how disruptive and frustrating such works can be, and we deeply regret any inconvenience they may have caused.”

June High Street closure length reduced

Another closure was planned on the High Street between June 16 and 27, this time in order for telecommunications firm Openreach to carry out utility work.

After discussions with the company, it was announced on Thursday June 5 that the 12-day closure would be reduced to one day.

The street will be shut from its junction with Beech Road to its junction with The Cross on June 16, between the hours of 8am and 6pm.

Sir Andy Murray’s gold postbox on Dunblane High Street. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Alasdair Tollemache, Green councillor for Dunblane and Bridge of Allan, said: “The High Street in Dunblane is vital for the community where traders offer a great service.

“It is very important that when utilities are doing their essential work it is properly communicated.

“There have been several occasions when High Street closures have been announced with no regard to traders’ and residents’ needs.”

Posting on social media on Thursday evening, Mr Tollemache confirmed the change of plan, writing: “I hope lessons are learnt from this.”

Conversation