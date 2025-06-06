Ninewells nurse fears her ‘retirement has been robbed’ after Raac discovered in Dundee home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ninewells nurse fears her ‘retirement has been robbed’ after Raac discovered in Dundee home

Claire Hughes is one of thousands of homeowners who has been informed their property was built using the potentially dangerous concrete.

By Laura Devlin
Claire Hughes and her husband Christopher. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Claire Hughes and her husband Christopher. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

A Ninewells nurse fears her “retirement has been robbed” after her Dundee home was found to have Raac.

Claire Hughes works as an auxiliary at the hospital and had been hoping to reduce her hours.

But the 55-year-old is one of hundreds of homeowners across the city who has been informed their property was built using the potentially dangerous concrete.

The discovery in her Whitfield Gardens home has left Claire in limbo.

She said: “I feel robbed of my retirement.

Claire in her garden. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“It’s like someone has just put a big wall in front of my life.

“We had plans but can we do them? We were going to do the house up and I was going to reduce my hours at work.

“But that’s not an option anymore because we just don’t know – we could maybe lose this house.

“Torry (in Aberdeen) got told their houses would not be getting demolished, but they are now.”

‘This is my forever home’

Alongside our sister publication The Press and Journal, The Courier has launched our Trapped by Raac campaign to help those affected by the the issue.

We’re asking readers to sign this petition to give campaigners a voice at parliament.

Claire bought her home, where she lives with her husband Chris, 11 years ago.

But prior to the purchase she was never made aware that the property was built using Raac.

Campaigners Claire Neill, Margaret Mcleod, Yvette Hoskins outside DC Thomson holding the up The Courier’s posters to help Raac affected residents. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

“I bought a bungalow because I work in the hospital and I see patients who get stuck there because they live in a semi”, she said.

“Raac was never put on a surveyors report, concrete ceilings is what I got told.

“My son bought a house and on the report it said it may or may not contain asbestos.

“At least that gave him the choice to go research

“This is my forever house. I like my neighbours and I don’t want to have to start over again in a new street.”

‘Your whole outlook is different’

Claire, who got married to Chris last month, added: “It feels like your life is on hold, the uncertainty and not knowing.

“You’re holding onto the money because you don’t know if you will be here in two years time.

Claire Neill and Chris.

“We were planning on buying a campervan when we are mortgage free but we can’t do that because we might need to invest that money to buy a new roof.

“Your whole outlook is different.”

Raac is burgeoning crisis in Dundee, Monifieth and across Scotland.

It was widely considered a cost effective alternative to standard material and was primarily used between the 1950s and the 1990s.

However, concerns over its limited lifespan have prompted fears of structural collapses in extreme cases if water gets through cracks.

Conversation