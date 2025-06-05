Fast-food ChicKing drive thru could be coming to Stirling

A popular fast-food chicken chain is eyeing a move to Stirling.

ChicKing could open a new drive-thru restaurant on land near Borrowmeadow Road.

Foodfixx Stirling, which holds the franchise, has submitted a planning application for eight box illuminated signs.

ChicKing, which began in Dubai, specialises in halal chicken.

Fried chicken, wraps, burgers, rice meals, buckets, fries and milkshakes feature on their menu.

The newly constructed drive-thru could create at least eight new jobs in Stirling.

It sits on the corner of Munro Road, with access from Borrowmeadow Road.

Permission to build the drive-thru was granted in December.

It is near Starbucks’ third branch in Stirling at Springkerse Industrial Estate.

Morrisons supermarket and the Springkerse Retail Park are also close by.

ChicKing has more than 200 outlets in 30 different countries across the world.

Plans to open 30 new restaurants and drive-thrus across Scotland over the next three years were announced in 2024.

The chain has already opened in Livingston at Parkway Retail Square.

Stirling Council will determine the planning application.

