Home News

Fast-food ChicKing drive thru could be coming to Stirling

ChicKing could open a new drive-thru restaurant on land near Borrowmeadow Road. 

By Isla Glen
Borrowmeadow Road, Stirling
The drive-thru would be accessed from Borrowmeadow Road. Image: Google Street View

A popular fast-food chicken chain is eyeing a move to Stirling.

ChicKing could open a new drive-thru restaurant on land near Borrowmeadow Road.

Foodfixx Stirling, which holds the franchise, has submitted a planning application for eight box illuminated signs.

ChicKing, which began in Dubai, specialises in halal chicken.

Fried chicken, wraps, burgers, rice meals, buckets, fries and milkshakes feature on their menu.

The newly constructed drive-thru could create at least eight new jobs in Stirling.

It sits on the corner of Munro Road, with access from Borrowmeadow Road.

How the Stirling drive-thru will look. Image: Cameron Webster Architects
How the ChicKing signs would look. Image: Cameron Webster Architects

Permission to build the drive-thru was granted in December.

It is near Starbucks’ third branch in Stirling at Springkerse Industrial Estate.

Morrisons supermarket and the Springkerse Retail Park are also close by.

ChicKing has more than 200 outlets in 30 different countries across the world.

Plans to open 30 new restaurants and drive-thrus across Scotland over the next three years were announced in 2024.

The chain has already opened in Livingston at Parkway Retail Square.

Stirling Council will determine the planning application.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

