Red Arrows: When and where to see world-famous jets fly over Perthshire and Fife

The distinctive red jets will make their way over Perthshire and Fife this week.

By Lucy Scarlett
Red Arrows.
The world-famous jets will fly over Fife and Perthshire this week. Image: Iain Struthers

The Red Arrows are set to fly over Perthshire and Fife on Friday and Saturday.

The world-famous jets will be in flight above Perth and Leven as they make their way to Lossiemouth.

They will depart their RAF Valley base in Wales at 11.30am on Friday.

The jets will travel up the west coast of England before crossing the Scottish Border just before 12pm.

Route map.
Red Arrows route map for Friday. Image: Google Maps

They are expected to fly just north of Leven at 12.10pm before banking to the west of Perth for 12.13pm.

From there, they will travel to RAF Lossiemouth for an arrival time of 12.32pm.

Route map.
Red Arrows route map for Saturday. Image: Google Maps

On Saturday, June 7, the planes will travel from Lossiemouth to Liverpool.

They are expected to fly over Pitlochry and Aberfeldy at around 3.57pm, before travelling down the west coast.

The timings and route are subject to change due to weather or other requirements.

The Red Arrows previously put on a display when they travelled above Perthshire and Fife in February.

