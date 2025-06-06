News First look inside new Dunfermline world buffet restaurant Booffi The Courier gets a first glimpse at the new-look former Kinema building on Carnegie Drive. Booffi has opened in Dunfermline. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson By Ellidh Aitken & Steve Brown June 6 2025, 5:31pm June 6 2025, 5:31pm Share First look inside new Dunfermline world buffet restaurant Booffi Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5261212/first-look-booffi-world-buffet-dunfermline/ Copy Link 0 comment A new world buffet restaurant has opened in Dunfermline. Booffi has taken over the former Kinema building on Carnegie Drive. The restaurant is a fourth venture for the Glasgow-based firm, which also has venues in Clydebank, Forge Retail Park and Glasgow Fort. The buffet offers a variety of dishes from different cultures around the world, including Italian, Indian and Chinese. The Kinema, a former dance hall and nightclub, first became a world buffet restaurant in 2018. However, it was forced to close during the Covid lockdowns. The Courier was given a look around the new restaurant before it opened to the public on Friday. All photos Steve Brown/The Courier Get more news from your area by signing up to our free Dunfermline newsletter
