First look inside new Dunfermline world buffet restaurant Booffi

A new world buffet restaurant has opened in Dunfermline.

Booffi has taken over the former Kinema building on Carnegie Drive.

The restaurant is a fourth venture for the Glasgow-based firm, which also has venues in Clydebank, Forge Retail Park and Glasgow Fort.

The buffet offers a variety of dishes from different cultures around the world, including Italian, Indian and Chinese.

The Kinema, a former dance hall and nightclub, first became a world buffet restaurant in 2018.

However, it was forced to close during the Covid lockdowns.

The Courier was given a look around the new restaurant before it opened to the public on Friday.

All photos Steve Brown/The Courier