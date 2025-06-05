Police at scene of Dundee flat fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Police at scene of Dundee flat fire

Officers are standing guard at the property on Fleming Gardens East.

By Andrew Robson & Finn Nixon
Police on Fleming Gardens East in Dundee after a fire in a flat. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Police on Fleming Gardens East in Dundee after a fire in a flat. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Police are at the scene of a Dundee flat fire.

Emergency services were called to reports of smoke coming from a building on Fleming Gardens East at around 8.45am on Thursday.

Police remain at the flats with officers standing guard at the property.

Officers from CID have also visited the block.

It has not been confirmed if anyone was injured in the blaze.

One resident said they heard a “commotion” outside the flats on Wednesday night, but it is unclear whether this was connected to the fire.

They added: “Three fire engines and an ambulance were at the scene.

“It’s unusual to see all that on this street. It’s normally pretty quiet.”

Police guarding stairwell at Dundee flats after fire

The Courier’s reporter, Andrew Robson, described the scene.

He said: “A wooden board has been placed over a door in the block.

“There’s a strong smell of smoke coming from the flat, and two police officers are guarding the stairwell.

“There’s smashed glass at the entrance too.

“CID entered the property a while ago and have since left.

“It appears to have sustained significant smoke damage.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of smoke at a property on Fleming Gardens East at 8.43am.

“Three appliances extinguished a fire at a door to a flat within a block.

“The stop message came in at 9.59am.”

Police Scotland has been approached for more information.

More from News

Raza Hussain
Conman who bought £140k Perth house through fraudulent scheme given unpaid work
Borrowmeadow Road, Stirling
Fast-food ChicKing drive thru could be coming to Stirling
Police on Fleming Gardens East in Dundee after a fire in a flat. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
John Swinney commits to removing final Rosyth-Dunkirk ferry obstacles
Primrose Crescent, Tulloch, Perth
6 people arrested after cocaine and £38,000 cash found in Perth
Red Arrows.
Red Arrows: When and where to see world-famous jets fly over Perthshire and Fife
A hooded man was seen taking two tills from Black Rooster Dundee during a break-in
VIDEO: Smash-and-grab thief steals tills from Dundee takeaway
Clive Burgoyne
Bird of prey poison plotter sentenced for Angus estate revenge bid
Police on Fleming Gardens East in Dundee after a fire in a flat. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Stirling family overcome setback on TV property show to find perfect home
Police on Fleming Gardens East in Dundee after a fire in a flat. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Stirling school music tuition facing £200k 'back door' cuts despite council promise
Police on Fleming Gardens East in Dundee after a fire in a flat. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Broughty Ferry drivers brazenly ignore level crossing warning lights
6

Conversation