Police at scene of Dundee flat fire

Police are at the scene of a Dundee flat fire.

Emergency services were called to reports of smoke coming from a building on Fleming Gardens East at around 8.45am on Thursday.

Police remain at the flats with officers standing guard at the property.

Officers from CID have also visited the block.

It has not been confirmed if anyone was injured in the blaze.

One resident said they heard a “commotion” outside the flats on Wednesday night, but it is unclear whether this was connected to the fire.

They added: “Three fire engines and an ambulance were at the scene.

“It’s unusual to see all that on this street. It’s normally pretty quiet.”

Police guarding stairwell at Dundee flats after fire

The Courier’s reporter, Andrew Robson, described the scene.

He said: “A wooden board has been placed over a door in the block.

“There’s a strong smell of smoke coming from the flat, and two police officers are guarding the stairwell.

“There’s smashed glass at the entrance too.

“CID entered the property a while ago and have since left.

“It appears to have sustained significant smoke damage.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of smoke at a property on Fleming Gardens East at 8.43am.

“Three appliances extinguished a fire at a door to a flat within a block.

“The stop message came in at 9.59am.”

Police Scotland has been approached for more information.