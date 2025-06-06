No health impact assessments done for Perth Thimblerow leisure centre plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No health impact assessments done for Perth Thimblerow leisure centre plans

The revelation is the latest in a series of questions over the lack of studies and consultations carried out by the local authority and Live Active Leisure.

Perth and Kinross council chief executive Thomas Glen. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Sean O'Neil

No research has been done on how the reduction in leisure facilities at a new PH2O Thimblerow will impact health and wellbeing in the city.

The controversial plans to build a new sports centre without a dedicated leisure pool has been met with near-universal backlash from residents and sports clubs alike.

The revelation comes nine months after Perth and Kinross Council chief executive Thomas Glen was probed on the same issue, but still no assessments have been carried out.

The council boss was questioned by Independent councillor Colin Stewart at the time.

Councillor Colin Stewart. Image: Kathryn Anderson

Mr Stewart asked: “If we reduce the overall sport offering in Perth and Kinross, what assessment have you made of how that aligns with the corporate objective of improving people’s health and wellbeing?”

In response, Mr Glen said no such assessments had been carried out.

“We haven’t done an assessment specifically round around any individual sport, round about the health impacts, we haven’t done it for ice, we haven’t done it for swimming, we haven’t done it for any other sport,” said the chief executive.

Lack of consultation and studies concerns

The latest revelation is the latest in a series of concerns about the lack of studies and consultations carried out by either the council or Live Active Leisure (LAL) in regards to the new leisure plans.

The Courier revealed that LAL failed to carry out any consultation in their Equality and Fairness Impact Assessment (EIFA) regarding their plans to remove the gym from Bell’s Sports Centre.

Sports groups protesting outside Bell’s. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Leisure bosses also appear to have ignored advice from their own independent consultants to hold a public consultation on the plans.

World champion curlers claim their community was ‘sidelined’ by council officers in talks over the future of the Dewars Centre when they questioned the local authority’s usage figures.

In February, The Courier revealed that Perth and Kinross Council failed to consult with the board of Live Active Leisure on the plans for Thimblerow.

Campaigners have also accused the local authority of conducting a ‘misleading’ consultation on plans to turn Bell’s Sports Centre into an unheated arena with artificial pitches.

Campaigners angry at proposals

The future of Perth’s leisure facilities is set to go back before councillors again on June 18.

The council want to build a watered-down vision of PH2O, incorporating Bell’s Sports Centre, and turn the North Inch facility into an unheated arena with artificial pitches.

Perth and Kinross Community Sports Network (PKCSN), who represent a dozen sports in the area, are furious at the proposal.

Campaigners, including the curlers, swim clubs and former LAL board members, have heavily criticised the plans.

Perth residents and politicians gathered at Perth Leisure Pool on Saturday to Say No to Thimblerow leisure pool plans. Image: Richard Wilkins

The local authority said its Leisure Asset Review – submitted in January 2024, months before the chief executive’s comments – looked at all available leisure facilities across Perth and Kinross.

“This includes school halls available for rent which, together with the six-court hall to be included in PH20, will provide adequate and additional space for indoor sport and leisure,” said a council spokesperson.

“We will be introducing a consolidated booking system to make it easier for groups to access these facilities.

“Councillors approved plans to create Thimblerow in September 2024 and will be presented with proposals for additional leisure water options, as they requested, later this month.”

Conversation