Calls to Fife Council could soon be answered by ‘AI agents’

Customer calls to Fife Council could soon be handled by “AI agents”.

Officers believe allowing computer-generated technology to answer simple queries will allow staff to deal with more complex enquiries.

It would also allow calls to be handled 24-hours a day.

Some other UK local authorities already use artificial intelligence for a number of functions.

However, Fife is still said to be ahead of the curve when it comes to its introduction.

The technology has already helped the council map all of its street furniture, including road signs.

And, as well as answering calls, it could eventually be used to predict potholes before they appear.

Fife Council’s ICT chief Charlie Anderson says the use of AI could bring a range of significant benefits.

However, he cautioned human oversight will be needed in case of mistakes.

Fife AI agents could provide round-the-clock service

The Fife Council website already includes a chatbot known as Fiona.

It handles typed customer queries about topics that can be found on the site, including questions about missed bins, school meals and nursery enrolment.

The introduction of AI agents to answer the phone would be an extension of that service, Mr Anderson said.

He revealed a business case for call handling technology has already been drawn up.

And he added: “AI agents provide round-the-clock service, allowing citizens to access services at their convenience.

“This ensures essential services are always accessible, reducing wait times and improving overall customer satisfaction.

“By delegating routine and repetitive tasks to AI, staff members can dedicate their time and expertise to addressing more pressing and intricate issues.”

Human control required

Mr Anderson told councillors AI technology also has the potential to save Fife Council money.

The officer added. however: “Just like any staff member, it needs to be trained and retrained.

“Human control is also required so we can deal with times it gets it wrong.

“It will be monitored. But it doesn’t get tired, it can be on 24/7 and it can deflect calls that are much simpler in nature.”