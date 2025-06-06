Calls to Fife Council could soon be answered by ‘AI agents’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Calls to Fife Council could soon be answered by ‘AI agents’

The council is considering introducing artificial intelligence to handle simple telephone inquiries.

By Claire Warrender
Simple calls to Fife Council could be answered by an AI agent. Image: Shutterstock
Customer calls to Fife Council could soon be handled by “AI agents”.

Officers believe allowing computer-generated technology to answer simple queries will allow staff to deal with more complex enquiries.

It would also allow calls to be handled 24-hours a day.

Some other UK local authorities already use artificial intelligence for a number of functions.

However, Fife is still said to be ahead of the curve when it comes to its introduction.

The technology has already helped the council map all of its street furniture, including road signs.

And, as well as answering calls, it could eventually be used to predict potholes before they appear.

Fife Council’s ICT chief Charlie Anderson says the use of AI could bring a range of significant benefits.

However, he cautioned human oversight will be needed in case of mistakes.

Fife AI agents could provide round-the-clock service

The Fife Council website already includes a chatbot known as Fiona.

It handles typed customer queries about topics that can be found on the site, including questions about missed bins, school meals and nursery enrolment.

The introduction of AI agents to answer the phone would be an extension of that service, Mr Anderson said.

He revealed a business case for call handling technology has already been drawn up.

And he added: “AI agents provide round-the-clock service, allowing citizens to access services at their convenience.

“This ensures essential services are always accessible, reducing wait times and improving overall customer satisfaction.

“By delegating routine and repetitive tasks to AI, staff members can dedicate their time and expertise to addressing more pressing and intricate issues.”

Human control required

Mr Anderson told councillors AI technology also has the potential to save Fife Council money.

The officer added. however: “Just like any staff member, it needs to be trained and retrained.

“Human control is also required so we can deal with times it gets it wrong.

“It will be monitored. But it doesn’t get tired, it can be on 24/7 and it can deflect calls that are much simpler in nature.”

