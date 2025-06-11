EXCLUSIVE: ‘Large-scale’ investigation launched into Blairgowrie care home after complaint over care of resident

A “large-scale” investigation has been launched into a Blairgowrie care home after a complaint over the care of a resident.

Perth and Kinross care chiefs are probing Muirton House Care Home, which supports elderly people and those with dementia and learning difficulties.

It follows a complaint from the family of a resident at the home, 40-year-old Heather Sandilands, who claimed she was not being given the proper care or support.

The Care Inspectorate upheld a complaint made about Muirton House, including that Heather – who has Down syndrome and type one diabetes – was given “inadequate access to meaningful social and recreational activities”.

She was eventually moved from the Essendy Road home after eight years.

‘Fantastic life’ at Blairgowrie care home became ‘like lockdown’

Heather’s sister Kirsty Cambridge, who is her welfare guardian, told The Courier that Muirton House seemed a good fit for her when she moved in.

Kirsty said: “She had a fantastic life there, better than I felt I could’ve provided myself.

“They were always out doing things, non-stop activities.

“I saw on Facebook all the things they were up to – they went to great lengths to make it a family home.

“Then came Covid, and all the activities stopped, and Heather started to have some behavioural issues.

“When lockdown passed, life went back to normal, but there were some staff changes at the home with new management.

“Heather used to spend the money I’d send her for when they were out doing things.

“I noticed she wasn’t spending any money, and I could see on the Facebook photos her hair was long – she hates long hair.

“I phoned up to ask, and they told me they didn’t have enough staff to take her out to do these things, like going to the hairdresser.”

Kirsty claims Heather was being kept occupied by activities like cleaning her room instead of going swimming and out to eat food.

“Her life became like lockdown, and then the behaviour started again,” Kirsty said.

“I felt I had no alternative but to go to the Care Inspectorate.”

Care home resident’s family ‘horrified’ at report findings

All four parts of Kirsty’s complaint to the Care Inspectorate were upheld.

The watchdog found that:

Heather had inadequate access to meaningful social and recreational activities

Care planning was not reflective of Heather’s needs

The staff team lacked the necessary skills to look after Heather

There were inadequate staffing levels to deal with her particular needs

The report said: “Ms Sandilands did not experience care planning reflective of her needs, wishes, choices and stress and distress symptom management.”

Kirsty says when she saw the report, she was “horrified” and it was “actually worse than I realised”.

In April 2025, Heather was given 28 days to leave Muirton House on the grounds it was unable to meet her clinical care needs.

She has since been moved into a new care home in Clackmannanshire, closer to her sister.

Inquiry launched by Perth and Kinross health chiefs

Off the back of concerns raised about the home, Perth and Kinross Health and Social Care Partnership has launched a “large-scale” investigation – a multi-agency probe that takes place when people may be at risk of harm in a care setting.

The partnership is made up of representatives from Perth and Kinross Council, NHS Tayside and other agencies.

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Perth and Kinross Health and Social Care Partnership is undertaking a large-scale inquiry into Muirton House.

“We are working with the provider, residents, other placing local authorities and families, as well as the Care Inspectorate, to ensure that any issues identified are resolved promptly and all residents receive the highest possible standards of care and support.”

A spokesperson for Muirton House, which is run by Larchwood Care, said: “It would not be right for us to discuss publicly any individual and their care needs.

“We are working with the Perth and Kinross Health and Social Care Partnership to ensure that the care and support provided is of the required standard.

“The informal feedback has been very positive, and where necessary, changes have been made.

“We are confident in the care and support provided.”