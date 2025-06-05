2 cases of indecent exposure less than a mile apart in Dundee may be linked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
2 cases of indecent exposure less than a mile apart in Dundee may be linked

They happened in Arbroath Road and Baldovie Road in the space of 11 days.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Baldovie Road, Dundee
One of the incidents was reported in Baldovie Road, Dundee. Image: Google Street View

Two cases of indecent exposure less than a mile apart in Dundee may be linked.

Police have launched an appeal after the incidents in Baldovie Road and Arbroath Road in the space of 11 days.

The first incident happened on May 16 when a man described as white, 5ft 8ins, slim build, possibly aged mid-teens, was seen in Baldovie Road.

He was wearing a blue T-shirt and black shorts.

On May 27 a man of a similar description was seen in Arbroath Road near Monymusk Park at around 9pm.

Arbroath Road near Monymusk Park. Image: Google Maps

He is described as white, 5ft 8ins, mid to late teens and wearing a bright purple waist-length rain jacket, black joggers and black trainers.

He was wearing a black face covering and a cap.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are not ruling out the possibility that this is the same man and that the incidents are linked.”

Anyone with any information is asked to please get in contact with Police Scotland on 101 quoting CR/0200299/25.

