2 cases of indecent exposure less than a mile apart in Dundee may be linked

Two cases of indecent exposure less than a mile apart in Dundee may be linked.

Police have launched an appeal after the incidents in Baldovie Road and Arbroath Road in the space of 11 days.

The first incident happened on May 16 when a man described as white, 5ft 8ins, slim build, possibly aged mid-teens, was seen in Baldovie Road.

He was wearing a blue T-shirt and black shorts.

On May 27 a man of a similar description was seen in Arbroath Road near Monymusk Park at around 9pm.

He is described as white, 5ft 8ins, mid to late teens and wearing a bright purple waist-length rain jacket, black joggers and black trainers.

He was wearing a black face covering and a cap.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are not ruling out the possibility that this is the same man and that the incidents are linked.”

Anyone with any information is asked to please get in contact with Police Scotland on 101 quoting CR/0200299/25.