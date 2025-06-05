4 teens charged after off-road motorbike and ‘beach buggy’ crackdown in Glenrothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 teens charged after off-road motorbike and ‘beach buggy’ crackdown in Glenrothes

Major police initiative targeting illegal riders after surge in incidents and complaints across Glenrothes.

By Neil Henderson
South Parks Road in Glenrothes - one of the locations targeted by the off-road bikers.
Police received reports of nuisance bikers in areas including South Parks Road in Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View

Four teenagers have been charged after a major police crackdown targeting illegal and off-road motorbikes on the streets of Glenrothes.

The police offensive follows a spike in incidents and complaints across the town since the beginning of the year.

The problem of illegal and antisocial use of off-road bikes had become so bad Glenrothes police admitted they were receiving numerous complaints from beleaguered residents on a “nightly basis”.

Offenders have been riding bikes only suitable for off-road use or uninsured machines, often without a licence or road tax.

Glenrothes police crackdown on illegal motorbikes

Many use main roads, often riding at high speed or acting in a dangerous or threatening manner around other motorists.

Glenrothes community sergeant Martyn Reidie told The Courier that offenders were endangering not only their own lives but also innocent members of the public.

Riverside Park was one of the locations targeted by illegal off-road bikers.
Riverside Park was one of the locations targeted by illegal off-road bikers. Image: Fife Council

He said: “I’ve witnessed instances where offenders have been using the illegal bikes to pull stunts such as wheelies while riding at high speeds on public roads.

“It often comes with a brazen attitude that they don’t care or can’t be caught.

“They are not only endangering their own lives but also the lives of the public.

“The problem we have is that it’s a mobile crime rather than just centred around one location.

“Also, it was happening right across the town from South Parks Road to up in Pitcairn in the north of the town.

“We’ve had to respond to complaints in Markinch to Leslie, from Woodside to Riverside Park.”

A dedicated team of officers, both uniformed and plainclothed, were deployed to observe and catch offenders.

“A key aspect was to prioritise building intelligence to identify the persons responsible as we are often limited in our ability to stop the bikes at the times of the offences being committed,” said Sergeant Reidie.

“This focus on intelligence building has produced some excellent results.

“In the last week alone, we have charged four teenage males with numerous road traffic offences relating to off-road bikes and even a beach buggy, which was a four-wheel vehicle fitted with a roll cage.

“One bike has also been seized.

“We have also identified a further male with enquiries ongoing to trace him”.

Public help crucial in arresting and charging teenagers

The four have been charged with various motoring and anti-social behaviour offences.

Sergeant Reidie said the apprehension of those responsible would not have been possible without the public’s help

“We use a combination of high visibility and plain clothes patrols to deter those intent on causing damage or annoyance through the use of bikes, but the key to this is community intelligence.

“That’s why we are urging anyone who has concerns or information regarding potential offenders to continue to contact us.

“They can do that by speaking to officers on duty at any time or by contacting Police Scotland via 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Alternatively, they can contact community officers via email with information.”

Conversation