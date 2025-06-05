4 teens charged after off-road motorbike and ‘beach buggy’ crackdown in Glenrothes

Four teenagers have been charged after a major police crackdown targeting illegal and off-road motorbikes on the streets of Glenrothes.

The police offensive follows a spike in incidents and complaints across the town since the beginning of the year.

The problem of illegal and antisocial use of off-road bikes had become so bad Glenrothes police admitted they were receiving numerous complaints from beleaguered residents on a “nightly basis”.

Offenders have been riding bikes only suitable for off-road use or uninsured machines, often without a licence or road tax.

Glenrothes police crackdown on illegal motorbikes

Many use main roads, often riding at high speed or acting in a dangerous or threatening manner around other motorists.

Glenrothes community sergeant Martyn Reidie told The Courier that offenders were endangering not only their own lives but also innocent members of the public.

He said: “I’ve witnessed instances where offenders have been using the illegal bikes to pull stunts such as wheelies while riding at high speeds on public roads.

“It often comes with a brazen attitude that they don’t care or can’t be caught.

“They are not only endangering their own lives but also the lives of the public.

“The problem we have is that it’s a mobile crime rather than just centred around one location.

“Also, it was happening right across the town from South Parks Road to up in Pitcairn in the north of the town.

“We’ve had to respond to complaints in Markinch to Leslie, from Woodside to Riverside Park.”

A dedicated team of officers, both uniformed and plainclothed, were deployed to observe and catch offenders.

“A key aspect was to prioritise building intelligence to identify the persons responsible as we are often limited in our ability to stop the bikes at the times of the offences being committed,” said Sergeant Reidie.

“This focus on intelligence building has produced some excellent results.

“In the last week alone, we have charged four teenage males with numerous road traffic offences relating to off-road bikes and even a beach buggy, which was a four-wheel vehicle fitted with a roll cage.

“One bike has also been seized.

“We have also identified a further male with enquiries ongoing to trace him”.

Public help crucial in arresting and charging teenagers

The four have been charged with various motoring and anti-social behaviour offences.

Sergeant Reidie said the apprehension of those responsible would not have been possible without the public’s help

“We use a combination of high visibility and plain clothes patrols to deter those intent on causing damage or annoyance through the use of bikes, but the key to this is community intelligence.

“That’s why we are urging anyone who has concerns or information regarding potential offenders to continue to contact us.

“They can do that by speaking to officers on duty at any time or by contacting Police Scotland via 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Alternatively, they can contact community officers via email with information.”