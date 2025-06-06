Kirriemuir hub hosts launch of £1.5m dementia-friendly climate action initiative

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirriemuir hub hosts launch of £1.5m dementia-friendly climate action initiative

Climate Wisdom will engage the ‘hand-me-down’ generation, who lived without fast fashion and plastic tubs, in a pioneering climate change project.

By Graham Brown
Kirrie Connections members were joined by those spearheading the Climate Wisdom project. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Kirrie Connections members were joined by those spearheading the Climate Wisdom project. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

Angus and Fife dementia centres will be at the vanguard of a pioneering climate change project for the nation’s ageing population.

On Thursday, Kirriemuir Connections dementia centre marked a £1.5 million National Lottery funding award for the Climate Wisdom initiative.

It is being led by Outside the Box, a Scottish charity and social enterprise.

Climate Wisdom brings together Meeting Centres Scotland, the Institute for Place, Environment and Society at the University of Heriot-Watt, and the Stockholm Environment Institute at the University of York.

Kirriemuir Connections dementia meeting centre climate change project.
Ruth Noble (Outside the Box), Graham Galloway (Meeting Centres Scotland), Kate Robertson (Outside the Box), Ryan Woolrych (Heriot-Watt University), Louise Wilson (Outside the Box), and Christine Ryder (Outside the Box) at Kirrie Connections. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

Scotland’s first dementia meeting centre was established at Kirrie Connections.

These are evidence-based social clubs for people with mild to moderate dementia and their families.

Older people face impact of climate change

Meeting Centres Scotland CEO Graham Galloway said the increasing effects of climate change are happening as the UK population is ageing.

The ‘make-do-and-mend’ generations, from before fast fashion and throwaway plastics, could be among those to feel the greatest impact.

“In 2022, 19% of the population was aged 65 and above,” said Mr Galloway.

Kirriemuir dementia meeting centre climate change initiative launch.
Visitors and members of the Outside the Box team, along with centre staff take part in an activity at Kirrie Connections. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

“By 2072, this could rise to 27% – equal to more than 22 million people.

“Older people are more likely to be the most affected because of underlying health conditions, reduced mobility, unsuitable housing, social and economic inequalities, and their limited role in climate planning.

“As we respond to climate change, it is essential to ensure everyone, including people living with dementia, can contribute to shaping our common future.”

Angus and Fife dementia meeting centres to lead project

Climate Wisdom aims to support people to take positive, practical action on climate change.

In the first two years, the project will focus on 13 meeting centres in Fife and Angus.

Kirrie Connections said it was excited to be involved in this innovative project.

Climate change dementia initiative at Kirrie Connections.
Kirrie Connections was Scotland’s first dementia meeting centre. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

“Our members are keen to share their stories of how recycling was always a big part of daily life, hand-me-downs and no plastic tubs,” said a spokesperson.

The lottery funding will support environmental arts, storytelling, reminiscence and nature-based activities.

“It aims to close the policy and practice gap between climate action and dementia support,” added Mr Galloway.

Outside the Box said: “This is a practical, hands-on and engaging project.”

Kirrie Connections dementia meeting centre.
Activities at Kirrie Connections as the £1.5m National Lottery Community Fund boost was announced. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

“It will explore ways in which small everyday changes, that we can all do, will have an impact on climate change.

“Outside the Box is delighted to be leading a partnership of experts to ensure that older adults and people living with dementia are not only protected from climate risks but are leading the response.”

