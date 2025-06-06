Kirriemuir hub hosts launch of £1.5m dementia-friendly climate action initiative

Angus and Fife dementia centres will be at the vanguard of a pioneering climate change project for the nation’s ageing population.

On Thursday, Kirriemuir Connections dementia centre marked a £1.5 million National Lottery funding award for the Climate Wisdom initiative.

It is being led by Outside the Box, a Scottish charity and social enterprise.

Climate Wisdom brings together Meeting Centres Scotland, the Institute for Place, Environment and Society at the University of Heriot-Watt, and the Stockholm Environment Institute at the University of York.

Scotland’s first dementia meeting centre was established at Kirrie Connections.

These are evidence-based social clubs for people with mild to moderate dementia and their families.

Older people face impact of climate change

Meeting Centres Scotland CEO Graham Galloway said the increasing effects of climate change are happening as the UK population is ageing.

The ‘make-do-and-mend’ generations, from before fast fashion and throwaway plastics, could be among those to feel the greatest impact.

“In 2022, 19% of the population was aged 65 and above,” said Mr Galloway.

“By 2072, this could rise to 27% – equal to more than 22 million people.

“Older people are more likely to be the most affected because of underlying health conditions, reduced mobility, unsuitable housing, social and economic inequalities, and their limited role in climate planning.

“As we respond to climate change, it is essential to ensure everyone, including people living with dementia, can contribute to shaping our common future.”

Angus and Fife dementia meeting centres to lead project

Climate Wisdom aims to support people to take positive, practical action on climate change.

In the first two years, the project will focus on 13 meeting centres in Fife and Angus.

Kirrie Connections said it was excited to be involved in this innovative project.

“Our members are keen to share their stories of how recycling was always a big part of daily life, hand-me-downs and no plastic tubs,” said a spokesperson.

The lottery funding will support environmental arts, storytelling, reminiscence and nature-based activities.

“It aims to close the policy and practice gap between climate action and dementia support,” added Mr Galloway.

Outside the Box said: “This is a practical, hands-on and engaging project.”

“It will explore ways in which small everyday changes, that we can all do, will have an impact on climate change.

“Outside the Box is delighted to be leading a partnership of experts to ensure that older adults and people living with dementia are not only protected from climate risks but are leading the response.”