VIDEO: Dundee wheelchair user ‘putting herself in danger’ to get a ticket at Ninewells car park

Fiona Cummings says she has had several "near misses" because she is not in the eyeline of drivers.

By Finn Nixon

A Dundee wheelchair user claims she is “putting herself in danger” when getting a ticket to use the Ninewells car park.

Fiona Cummings, 47, says she has to wheel along the road, against the flow of traffic, and weave in and out of cars just so she can get a free ticket to display while parking at the hospital.

She claims that because she is not easily seen by drivers, they can often start to reverse out while she is passing behind their cars.

Parking at Ninewells is free, but drivers must use the machines to get a free ticket and display it on their windscreen, including disabled motorists.

Disabled Ninewells visitor hit with £60 fine after refusing to get a ticket

She has spoken out after receiving a £60 fine when she refused to get a ticket in car park seven, due to her safety concerns, on May 28.

She believes disabled drivers should not have to obtain a ticket to use the car park and that their blue badges should be enough.

Fiona, who has been visiting her mum at the hospital in recent weeks, told The Courier: “There is no pavement on that side, so you have to go against the traffic to get a ticket and go in between the cars.

“The cars often don’t see me because of my height in the wheelchair, and I’ve had a few near misses.

Fiona says she is forced to wheel behind cars whose drivers may be unable to see her. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“I’ve nearly been clipped by cars because I’m having to go behind them.

“Sometimes people are looking for a space and just don’t see me.

“I thought, to hell with this, because I was putting myself in danger just to get this parking ticket.”

SabaUK is responsible for operating the 2,437 car park spaces at Ninewells Hospital on behalf of NHS Tayside.

In a letter seen by The Courier, Saba said Fiona was in breach for “parking without displaying a valid ticket/scratch card”.

Fiona normally gets someone to help her obtain a ticket, but on that occasion, she was on her own.

Fiona outside the main entrance to Ninewells Hospital. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

She added: “I tried to use a (disabled badge) time wheel, which is more commonly used down south, but was told I couldn’t use that.

“I was back within four hours and displayed my blue badge properly.

“I got in touch with Saba and explained all this, but they said it was the rules and didn’t waive the ticket.

“It puts me off going to the hospital on my own, which just puts disabled people in a position of not being as independent.

“It’s more about safety than the fine or the money.”

Charity brands issues for wheelchair users ‘completely unacceptable’

Fiona says there are other accessibility issues with the Ninewells car parks, including a lack of dropped kerbs.

The charity Disability Equality Scotland has called for NHS Tayside to review the layout of the Ninewells car park.

A spokesperson for the organisation said: “It is completely unacceptable that wheelchair users are expected to wheel against traffic, navigate between moving vehicles, and put themselves in danger just to access a hospital.

“Inadequate blue badge bays, lack of space for ramps, blocked drop kerbs, and unsafe pedestrian routes all contribute to an environment that puts disabled people at risk.

“We encourage the car park operator and hospital management to review the current layout.

“Accessibility must be a priority, not an afterthought.”

NHS Tayside: ‘Strict parking arrangements in place at Ninewells’

An NHS Tayside spokesperson said: “NHS Tayside takes accessibility very seriously and complies with national guidance regarding blue badge parking spaces.

“The disabled parking bays at Ninewells Hospital are designed to provide sufficient space for users to safely get in and out of their vehicles.

“Saba Park Services continues to supervise and monitor parking and will allocate a parking charge notice for any breach of the parking terms and conditions, such as not displaying a valid ticket, staying over the time limit for the car park or parking outwith the designated parking bays.

“There are strict parking arrangements in place, with signage in all areas outlining the parking arrangements and clear notification of penalties should an individual fail to comply with these arrangements.

“We would invite Ms Cummings to contact our patient experience team to discuss any concerns she may have.”

Saba has not responded to a request for comment.

In May, NHS Tayside announced plans to hold a review of parking at Ninewells after complaints about a lack of free spaces.

The Courier also visited to see how easy it is to find a space at the hospital.

