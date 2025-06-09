Glenrothes sports fan celebrates 100th birthday surrounded by cards

A Fife woman celebrating her 100th birthday still receives flowers from her son every week.

Muriel Morrison is a resident of Napier House Care Home in Glenrothes.

And son Bill brings a bouquet when he visits each Sunday.

Muriel celebrated her milestone birthday with a party at Napier House, attended by friends and family.

Staff decorated the home with banners and balloons to mark the occasion.

And Muriel was delighted to receive a card from the King and Queen.

She also received dozens of specially-made cards from children at a Glenrothes primary school.

And she was presented with a special bouquet for her 100th birthday from Glenrothes councillor Craig Walker, and Colonel Jim Kinloch, representing the Fife Lieutenancy.

Sport lover and crime novel enthusiast

Muriel was born in Perth in 1925 and was one of three children.

She joined the Women’s Royal Airforce (WRAF) after leaving school and worked there for a number of years.

She then became a typist for an insurance company.

Muriel met husband William at the dancing in Perth and they were married for 65 years, until he died a few years ago.

The couple had one son, William, known as Bill.

Muriel is a lover of sport, and she and husband William often enjoyed playing golf together.

She still keeps up to date with sporting events, even though she no longer takes part.

However, she also enjoys whiling away the hours with a good crime novel.