Emergency response after fire on upper deck of bus in Kirkcaldy

Police and two fire crews descended on Henry Road in the Lang Toon on Thursday.

By Neil Henderson
Henry Road, Kirkcaldy where the bus fore occurred.
Henry Road, Kirkcaldy were the bus fire occurred. Image: Google Street View

A multi-emergency response was triggered after a fire broke out on a bus in Kirkcaldy on Thursday.

Two fire crews, as well as police, were called to Henry Road, close to the junction with Kennedy Crescent in the Hayfield area of the town, shortly after 4.30pm.

It came after reports of a fire on a seat on the upper deck of Stagecoach bus traveling along Henry Road at the time.

It’s understood that a number of passengers, including women and children, on the bus at the time had to be evacuated.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 4.38pm of a fire on a bus on Henry Road in Kirkcaldy.

“Two appliances, both from Kirkcaldy station, were dispatched.

“On arrival, officers found that there had been a fire on a seat on the upper deck of the vehicle.

“The fire had been extinguished prior to our officer’s arrival.

“There were no reported injuries and both crews stood down at 4.51pm before returning to their station.”

Police Scotland and bus operator Stagecoach have been contacted for comment.

 

