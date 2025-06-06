Behind the scenes as Robson Green and Carol Smillie trial ancient paddle boats on Loch Earn for BBC series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Behind the scenes as Robson Green and Carol Smillie trial ancient paddle boats on Loch Earn for BBC series

Robson Green and Carol Smillie were introduced to ancient coracles for BBC Two series Robson Green's Weekend Escapes.

By Ellidh Aitken
Robson Green and Carol Smillie on the coracles. Image: Piotr Gudan
Robson Green and Carol Smillie on the coracles. Image: Piotr Gudan

Actor Robson Green and presenter Carol Smillie trialled ancient paddle boards on Loch Earn in Perthshire for Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes.

Piotr Gudan, who runs Blairgowrie-based Outdoor Explore, introduced the pair to coracles for the third season of the BBC Two show.

The unusual round-shaped boats were historically used for fishing and ferrying people and goods in Speyside.

Coracles are traditional round-shaped paddle boats. Image: Piotr Gudan

Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes sees the English actor, 60, “find wellbeing and adventure in wonderful places” with “famous friends”.

Previous episodes have seen Robson take on an assault course in North Yorkshire with Olympic champion boxer Nicola Adams, explore the Lake District with TV presenter Helen Skelton and go kayaking with former Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara.

Last month, Green was joined by presenter and Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers at Perth restaurant Brown & Blacks.

The Soldier Soldier actor also visited Broughty Ferry for the show alongside Dundee-based Gladiators star Sheli McCoy.

Piotr showed the stars around Loch Earn. Image: Piotr Gudan

Piotr said he was approached by the production company looking for something “rare and exciting” to do in rural Perthshire.

He told The Courier: “My favourite part was being able to take two lovely people out on the water, in crafts they would normally not come across.

“Passing on my love of the great outdoors, Scottish heritage, and the Perthshire countryside.

“He (Robson Green) is such a lovely person.

“It was a very relaxed atmosphere created by the whole amazing crew.

“It was fantastic to hear that Robson was already quite well familiar with Perthshire from his previous projects and visits.

“This place is amazing.”

Robson Green and Carol Smillie film Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes at Loch Earn

The TV stars explored Loch Earn and St Fillans with Piotr, who says he hopes to have passed on some of his knowledge of the area and ancient coracles.

The boats he uses are built in Perthshire using willow framework in a round or pear shape.

He said: “Heritage crafts have always been something I have had a passion for.

“My storage is packed with some amazing gems.

“Coracles, however, have taken a special place amongst all those.

“I am sure the first one I sat on brought a huge smile to my face, testing my balancing and canoe paddling techniques.

The coracles. Image: Piotr Gudan

“Now, introducing these crafts to many more folk over the years, I am pretty sure the coracles brought smiles to all faces of those who tried them.”

Piotr added: “Over the years, Outdoor Explore has had the pleasure of working with various production companies, for daytime TV shows, regional and national promotional filming and documentaries.

“All were always focused on the amazing countryside of Perthshire, Tayside and the east of Scotland.

“It’s a privilege to become an ambassador for this lovely part of the world, which we help to look after and inspire others to explore with us.”

The Courier has rounded up TV shows recently shot in Tayside, Fife and Stirling set to be broadcast in the near future.

