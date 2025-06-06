New group ploughing ahead with plan to revitalise Angus farmers’ markets

A new community-led group has been formed to keep Angus farmers’ markets alive.

Producers of Angus Markets (PAM) was set up after the demise of Angus Farmers Markets at the end of last month.

It ran successful events in Forfar, Montrose and Carnoustie over many years.

PAM now has ambitious plans to revitalise the tradition.

And it wants to serve up the area’s famed local produce to an even bigger audience.

The new group has been structured as a not-for-profit model. It is a crucial shift to unlock vital funding and secure long-term sustainability.

Interim chairwoman Fiona Walsh of Tollhouse Spirits said: “We are incredibly excited to launch PAM and continue the tradition of bringing high-quality local produce and crafts to the Angus community.

“Our not-for-profit structure allows us to focus entirely on our mission and secure the necessary funding to make these markets a resounding success, both for our producers and for the people of Angus.”

Hayley Wilkes of WeeCook added: “This is a truly producer-led initiative, and we believe that by working together, we can create vibrant and sustainable markets that benefit both our talented local producers and the wider community.”

Angus farmers’ markets on hold for the summer

However, the regroup means the regular monthly markets have been put on hold for the summer.

But relaunch dates have already been scheduled. Those are Saturday September 6 in Montrose and Saturday September 13 in Forfar.

PAM plans to stage Montrose markets on the first Saturday of each month and Forfar on the second Saturday.

Carnoustie will run quarterly, on a Sunday, once a suitable venue has been found.

Interim treasurer Jeni Fallone, of Artisana Brownies, said: “Our immediate focus is on getting everything in place for our September launches.

“We’re committed to ensuring smooth operations and a fantastic experience for both traders and visitors.”

The group is receiving support from Angus Council’s economic development team and Appetite for Angus.

Anyone looking to inquire about the markets, as an interested trader or customer, can email producersofangusmarkets@gmail.com

The first Angus farmers’ market was staged in Forfar in July 1999. It expanded to Montrose a couple of years later.