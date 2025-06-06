New group ploughing ahead with plan to revitalise Angus farmers’ markets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New group ploughing ahead with plan to revitalise Angus farmers’ markets

Producers of Angus Markets has been formed as a not-for-profit group to keep popular events in Forfar, Montrose and Carnoustie alive.

By Graham Brown
PAM hopes to revitalise the popularity of Angus farmers' markets. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
A new community-led group has been formed to keep Angus farmers’ markets alive.

Producers of Angus Markets (PAM) was set up after the demise of Angus Farmers Markets at the end of last month.

It ran successful events in Forfar, Montrose and Carnoustie over many years.

PAM now has ambitious plans to revitalise the tradition.

And it wants to serve up the area’s famed local produce to an even bigger audience.

The new group has been structured as a not-for-profit model. It is a crucial shift to unlock vital funding and secure long-term sustainability.

Producers of Angus Markets group behind plans to revitalise Angus farmers' markets.
An interim PAM committee was formed at a meeting in Arbroath. Image: Supplied

Interim chairwoman Fiona Walsh of Tollhouse Spirits said: “We are incredibly excited to launch PAM and continue the tradition of bringing high-quality local produce and crafts to the Angus community.

“Our not-for-profit structure allows us to focus entirely on our mission and secure the necessary funding to make these markets a resounding success, both for our producers and for the people of Angus.”

Hayley Wilkes of WeeCook added: “This is a truly producer-led initiative, and we believe that by working together, we can create vibrant and sustainable markets that benefit both our talented local producers and the wider community.”

Angus farmers’ markets on hold for the summer

However, the regroup means the regular monthly markets have been put on hold for the summer.

But relaunch dates have already been scheduled. Those are Saturday September 6 in Montrose and Saturday September 13 in Forfar.

PAM plans to stage Montrose markets on the first Saturday of each month and Forfar on the second Saturday.

Carnoustie will run quarterly, on a Sunday, once a suitable venue has been found.

Interim treasurer Jeni Fallone, of Artisana Brownies, said: “Our immediate focus is on getting everything in place for our September launches.

“We’re committed to ensuring smooth operations and a fantastic experience for both traders and visitors.”

Jeni Fallone of Artisana Brownies in Angus.
Jeni Fallone of Artisana Brownies. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The group is receiving support from Angus Council’s economic development team and Appetite for Angus.

Anyone looking to inquire about the markets, as an interested trader or customer, can email producersofangusmarkets@gmail.com

The first Angus farmers’ market was staged in Forfar in July 1999. It expanded to Montrose a couple of years later.

 

Conversation