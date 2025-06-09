Pitlochry couple whose dog died after ‘bully’ attack open hearts and home to senior pair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pitlochry couple whose dog died after ‘bully’ attack open hearts and home to senior pair

Norman and Cathy Hawkes' terrier Misty died after she was mauled on their Pitlochry doorstep. Now they've welcomed two elderly dogs from a Perthshire rehoming charity

By Morag Lindsay
Norman Hawkes seated, smiling, on sofa with dog on knee and another lying beside him
Norman Hawkes with Chichi and Rosie. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

A Pitlochry couple who lost their pet dog following a tragic attack on their own doorstep have made sure some good comes from their heartache.

Norman and Cathy Hawkes’ 12-year-old Jack Russell terrier Misty was savaged by two bully-type dogs last month.

She died from her injuries three days later.

The pensioners were lost without their little sidekick.

And so they have offered up their sofa to two elderly dogs from Perthshire rehoming charity PADS.

The pair found themselves looking for new digs after their last owner was no longer able to care for them.

Two small dogs seated on sofa
Rosie and Chichi are helping to mend the Hawkes’ broken hearts. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

Rosie is 10 and a Jack Russell, with a lot of similarities to Misty.

Chichi is 11 and half-Chihuahua – so a lot of dog in a small package.

Bonded pairs are hard to rehome, even more so when they’re senior dogs.

But Norman, 79, says the newcomers deserve a second chance.

And their arrival has been a godsend for him and Cathy too.

Norman Hawkes, seated on sofa, smiling at Jack Russell terrier on his lap
Rosie is bringing back happy memories of Misty. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

“I think Misty would approve,” he told The Courier.

Dog attack left huge hole in Pitlochry pensioners’ lives

Misty battled bravely to stay alive after she was mauled in her own garden on Sunday May 18.

But her injuries were too much for her, and she died on the Wednesday.

The two dogs involved in the attack in Pitlochry’s Kennedy Place were destroyed.

Norman, who was hurt himself and saw it all happen, says he and Cathy still desperately miss Misty and her funny little ways.

Black, tan and white Jack Russell terrier Misty looking to camera
Misty died following the dog attack in Pitlochry. Image: Norman Hawkes

But when they saw PADS appealing for people to rehome some of the dogs in its care, including a Jack Russell, they decided to open up their hearts again.

“The two of them have always been together, so we couldn’t break them up,” he said.

“They’ve settled right in.”

“Rosie is a Jack Russell and some of the things she does really remind us of Misty,” he added.

“Chichi is a wee fatty, but we’ll soon sort him out.”

Older dogs have much to give

Norman says the couple are grateful to PADS for matching them up.

Small white Jack Russell-chihuahua dog
Where Rosie goes, Chichi goes too. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

And he urged anyone who’s thinking about getting a dog to consider rehoming – and particularly an older dog.

“PADS does great work, so I’m glad we could help them,” he added.

“But it’s good for us too. It’s nice to have a dog around again.

“We’ll never replace Misty, but it’s helping.”

Police Scotland say a 31-year-old man has been charged in connection with the Dangerous Dogs Act and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

