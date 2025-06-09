Pitlochry couple whose dog died after ‘bully’ attack open hearts and home to senior pair

A Pitlochry couple who lost their pet dog following a tragic attack on their own doorstep have made sure some good comes from their heartache.

Norman and Cathy Hawkes’ 12-year-old Jack Russell terrier Misty was savaged by two bully-type dogs last month.

She died from her injuries three days later.

The pensioners were lost without their little sidekick.

And so they have offered up their sofa to two elderly dogs from Perthshire rehoming charity PADS.

The pair found themselves looking for new digs after their last owner was no longer able to care for them.

Rosie is 10 and a Jack Russell, with a lot of similarities to Misty.

Chichi is 11 and half-Chihuahua – so a lot of dog in a small package.

Bonded pairs are hard to rehome, even more so when they’re senior dogs.

But Norman, 79, says the newcomers deserve a second chance.

And their arrival has been a godsend for him and Cathy too.

“I think Misty would approve,” he told The Courier.

Dog attack left huge hole in Pitlochry pensioners’ lives

Misty battled bravely to stay alive after she was mauled in her own garden on Sunday May 18.

But her injuries were too much for her, and she died on the Wednesday.

The two dogs involved in the attack in Pitlochry’s Kennedy Place were destroyed.

Norman, who was hurt himself and saw it all happen, says he and Cathy still desperately miss Misty and her funny little ways.

But when they saw PADS appealing for people to rehome some of the dogs in its care, including a Jack Russell, they decided to open up their hearts again.

“The two of them have always been together, so we couldn’t break them up,” he said.

“They’ve settled right in.”

“Rosie is a Jack Russell and some of the things she does really remind us of Misty,” he added.

“Chichi is a wee fatty, but we’ll soon sort him out.”

Older dogs have much to give

Norman says the couple are grateful to PADS for matching them up.

And he urged anyone who’s thinking about getting a dog to consider rehoming – and particularly an older dog.

“PADS does great work, so I’m glad we could help them,” he added.

“But it’s good for us too. It’s nice to have a dog around again.

“We’ll never replace Misty, but it’s helping.”

Police Scotland say a 31-year-old man has been charged in connection with the Dangerous Dogs Act and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.